PA appeals board turns down objections on Comino hotel EIA

The Planning Authority’s appeals board has turned down appeals filed by various environmental NGOs against the findings of the environmental impact assessment (EIA), on the planned Comino hotel and bungalows.

Seven NGOs expressed outrage that the plans for the hotel were still being considered by the PA despite the pending appeal on the EIA.

HV Hospitality today welcomed the decision by the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal, saying that it confirms that the environmental studies carried out in relation to the project were correct.

The NGOs insisted that HV’s replacement of nine derelict bungalows into a much larger complex, with a convenience store and amenities, could, using legal loopholes, be turned into permanent residences.

HV Hospitality said its upcoming hotel project Six Senses Comino would be “an eco-luxury destination” that meets Malta’s tourism ambitions. “We are confident that the right balance has been struck and its goal remains to deliver a project that will make Malta proud. We now look forward to the Planning Authority’s decision,” the company said.

The project is being proposed on an 8,244sq.m footprint than the existing buildings – a reduction equivalent to over 30 tennis courts, according to the developers.

“Public accessibility would be improved since the buildings at the bungalow site would be receded from the foreshore and would also be lower in height. We have also committed to restoring substantial areas of garigue landscape around the site and plant more than 55,000 endemic trees, shrubs and plants.”

The opposing NGOS say the development is “monstrous” and incompatible with any of Comino's designations as a rural conservation area, a nature reserve, a special area of conservation, a special protection area, an important bird area of international and EU importance, a Natura 2000 site, a bird sanctuary and a dark sky heritage site.

HV Hospitality, a subsidiary of Hili Ventures, said its intention was to manage the new 71-suite hotel and 19 serviced bungalows as “a singular hospitality operation, targeted solely at travellers seeking rest and relaxation at sustainable properties.”

