Planning Authority overrules case officer and approves Mellieha block deemed to create ‘excessive bulk’

The Planning Authority has overruled its case officer to approve a massive 11-floor development in Mellieha on the hilly terrain between Triq Tunbrell and Triq id-Denci.

The stepped building consists of 114 garages and 66 residential units on a 2,165sq.m site. The top floors of the development proposed by developer Chris Attard will enjoy commanding views of Ghadira beach.

The area is zoned for residential development over three floors and a semi basement level in the local plan approved in 2006. This translates to a height of 17.5m. Although the development is being proposed over 11 floors it will take advantage of the topography of the uphill site in a way that the residential block will be terraced.

But the case officer had called on the authority to refuse the project, noting that the proposed number of levels at Triq it-Tunnagg and Triq it-Tumbrell ran counter to the provisions of policy P35 of the Development Control Design Policy. The policy stipulates that no more than five levels above the highest pavement level can be allowed in areas zoned for 17.5m-high development.

The case officer noted the lack of an adequate setback on each level in excess of the allowable five levels from it-Tumbrell will result in “excessive bulk and mass” and runs counter to the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development which aims to protect and enhance the character and amenity of urban areas.

But the Planning Commission noted that the project architect has provided a solution for a comprehensive development which is well integrated within the site. The commission also dismissed the case officer’s call for further setbacks at the upper part of Triq it-Tumbrell as these would create a ‘gaping hole’ in the streetscape.

The Planning Commission concluded that the building is stepped down in a visually acceptable manner and the proposed comprehensive design does not generate blank walls, and is therefore in line with planning policies.