Planning Authority gives green light to MIA Skyparks 2

Malta International Airport’s Skyparks 2 got off the ground after the Planning Authority’s board gave its green light to approve an outline development permit for the project.

The area’s masterplan was amended by replacing the two approved blocks with three, splitting the building volume to open up long-distance views and admit more natural light into the buildings.

Two of the blocks will include offices, retail and catering outlets while the third block will be a hotel. The project also includes the formation of a public piazza and landscaped areas linking the ground floor levels of the three blocks. There will also be three underlying floors of basement parking, servicing and plant areas, and ancillary facilities to the hotel.

SkyParks 2 will be built over an area of approximately 14,715 sq.m to replace the existing petrol station, the coach wash premises and two ground parking areas. The design, external appearance of the proposed buildings, their internal layout, landscaping and car parking provisions will be discussed and determined when a full development application is submitted.

The PA also gave development permission for the installation of a ground-mounted photovoltaic solar farm within the ‘safety zone’ of the existing Gasco LPG filling facility in Birzebbuga. The project will also include the planting of 80 trees along the adjacent road.