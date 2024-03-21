PA approves 9806sq.m extension to Dwejra quarry

The Planning Authority has issued a permit for the extension of a nearly exhausted soft stone quarry located just outside the Dwejra Heritage Park by 9,806sq.m on surrounding agricultural land.

Only NGO representative Romano Cassar and San Lawrenz mayor Noel Formosa voted against the extension in an area which is designated for its High Landscape Value and which lies in a buffer zone for the adjacent Natura 2000 site.

The application presented by quarry owner Dominic Mercieca also foresees the gradual backfilling and restoration of the exhausted parts of the quarry back to agricultural use to be carried out in six stages.

The developers’ architect envisaged that the first and second phases involving the restoration of the part of the quarry nearest to the sea can take place within a year.

This past extension was carried out illegally and has damaged the cliff face.

Upon the recommendation of PA deputy chairman Martin Camilleri, the PA board imposed a condition stating that the bank guarantee of €30,000 will be lost if the first part of the restoration does not take place in a year from the issue of the permit.

A restoration method statement states that the restoration that the third and fourth phase of the restoration will take two years, while no timeframe is given for the final phase.

The restoration which will address a breach in the cliff-face caused by past quarrying, will be carried out by constructing a rubble wall following the same height and contours of the pre-existing cliff face.

Board member Romano Cassar who voted against the extension referred to a local plan policy which bans further quarrying in this sensitive area.

But the case officer recommended approval on the basis of a generic policy found in the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development (SPED) which foresees extensions of existing quarries provided that there is no unacceptable adverse impact on protected areas and species.

San Lawrenz mayor Noel Formosa who voted against the extension demanded compensation for the negative impact of the quarry expressing concern on the council’s expense to deal with infrastructural damage caused by quarrying activities in the area.

The Environment and Resources Authority had warned in 2019 that the proposed extension will exacerbate “the significant adverse impacts of quarrying on the site and the surrounding natural environment.”

Describing quarrying as “one of the main threats to biodiversity”, the ERA said the operational quarry had led to significant degradation of the rural landscape in the area, with impacts extending right up to the cliff edge.

But subsequently ERA hinted that the commitment of fresh land for further quarrying could be acceptable if offset by the immediate restoration of the seaward part of the quarry which is now exhausted, through proper backfilling, the restoration of the site topography and ecology to its pristine state, and the closure of vehicular access to the cliff.

Subsequently meetings were held with the developers’ architect and a restoration method statement was submitted by environmental consultants AIS Environment.

No photomontages have been presented to show the visual impact of the quarry extension despite a specific request by the PA’s design advisory committee.