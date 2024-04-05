New supermarket proposed instead of Gutenberg Press in Santa Lucija

A commercial centre is earmarked on the site of the Gutenberg printing press, in what could potentially be the third major retail development along Tal-Barrani Road.

The Gutenberg site measuring 5,430sq.m is situated on Triq Hal Tarxien, metres away from the Gudja junction on Tal-Barrani.

The proposed development is the third commercial complex within a 1km stretch. In March, the Planning Authority issued an outline permit for a retail centre consisting of 17,500sq.m of retail shops built over three levels instead of the Schembri Barbros commercial plant.

The PA is also seperately considering another application for the construction of a supermarket, shops, offices and restaurants on the site currently occupied by Trihills scrap yard located between Schembri Barbros and the Gutenberg press sites.

The latest development is being proposed on three levels above street level and four underground levels.

Plans foresee a 2,826sq.m supermarket at level minus 1, several retail outlets and a food outlet on ground floor level, shops on the overlying second level and workshops, offices and another catering establishment on level 3.

290 underground parking spaces are also being proposed on two basement floors beneath the supermarket.

The application was presented by Frank Spiteri on behalf of Gutenberg Printing Press Ltd.

Although technically situated outside the development zone, this area is governed by a specific local plan policy which permits “mixed use” development.

Developments permitted in the area include showrooms, supermarkets and ancillary offices.

But the policy specifically forbids other kinds of retail outlets and residential development. The policy also calls on the Planning Authority to encourage developers to provide landscaping around the site.

The local plan also limits development in the area to a ground floor and an overlying floor.

The development will abut onto the Gondolier Hall, a former wedding hall transformed into a place of worship by Gordon Manche’s River of Love organisation.

The Planning Authority has recently refused an application by River of Love to construct a 170sq.m multi-purpose hall at first floor level to serve as an extension to the existing place of worship.

The proposal was refused because it would lead to “an intensification of use” within the designated mix-use area. Moreover, the extension failed to provide for the anticipated increase in required parking spaces.

The change of use from a wedding hall to a place of worship was approved two years ago.