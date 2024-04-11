Junctions leading to Savoy Hill facing gridlock by 2033

Even in the absence of a proposed office hub at the Savoy Hotel, three of the four junctions leading to the site will be congested by 2033.

This is the conclusion of a traffic impact assessment for the proposed redevelopment of the Savoy Hotel into a six-storey office hub.

But the study also concluded that an office block is preferable to either a hotel or a residential block, which will create even more traffic.

The study takes in consideration the traffic generated by major developments already approved in the area, including the still to be constructed Metropolis high rise in Gżira and the neighbouring ST Tower in Ta’ Xbiex.

There is little space for junction improvements or new road layouts around Savoy Hill, which is situated in a densely developed part of Sliema. The study undertaken by ADI Limited concluded that “demand management in Gżira and Sliema areas, and a shift to alternative means is required”.

The study assessed the four critical junctions that can be taken between the nearest arterial road (Regional Road) and the Savoy area and concluded that three junctions - the mini roundabout between Rue D’Argens and Rudolph Street, the junction between Rue D’Argens and Reggie Miller Street, and the junction between Rue D’Argens and St Albert Street will be congested in 2033.

Moreover, although the situation is less critical at the junction between Rue D’Argens and Viani and Belvedere Streets, this is also likely to be affected by queuing because of the overall situation.

The new development itself is expected to generate an average of 168 car trips on weekdays. At peak hours the office hub will see 47 cars entering the site between 8am and 9am and 37 cars leaving between 5pm and 6pm.

The trip generation of the proposed office hub is more manageable than the number of trips which would be generated by a residential development in the same site especially when considering that the area is well served by public transport and that the offices will not be operational during weekends.

But the case officer is still calling for the implementation of a green travel plan meant to reduce the impact of traffic generated by the development.

Emergency ride service foreseen in green travel plan

The plan submitted by the project’s proponents includes 26 measures.

Although ambitious in its scope the plan will be financed by a paltry annual financial contribution of €5,000 by the owners.

One of the measures being proposed is the provision of a “guaranteed emergency ride home service for office workers.”

In this way the owners will be offering to finance or part-finance a trip home in the event of a family emergency or unforeseen problems like occasions when the car share driver needs to leave early.

The measure is being proposed in view of surveys showing that one of the greatest impediments for a modal shift from private car use to alternative modes of transport is concern about arriving home in time in case of an emergency.

The provision of modern changing facilities with showers and lockers is also being proposed as a way of encouraging walking and cycling.

A car sharing database is also being proposed to help put potential car sharers with matching work schedules in contact with each other. The data base will be administrated by an appointed Green Travel Plan coordinator.

And to further encourage and promote car sharing, several car parking bays will be reserved for car sharers only.

The plan aims at a 10% reduction in single occupant car use over a five-year period, and a 1% per annum drop thereafter.

To ensure the implementation of the plan the case officer is recommending a permit condition stipulating that a monitoring report is submitted to Transport Malta and the Planning Authority one year from the issue of the final permits, and then every two years for the following four four years.

If the targets and objectives in the plan are not achieved by the end of these four years the authority “may require a further period of monitoring and review” to be able to impose “further conditions”.

Development slated for approval

The redevelopment project envisages the creation of a business centre and two food and beverage establishments located at the upper ground floor level. The proposal includes the restoration, with minor alterations, of the existing dilapidated Savoy building, and the demolition of later additions including the already decommissioned fuel station located on the southern part of the site.

The plans submitted by Jean Marc Montanaro, a director of Exalco Properties Ltd, envisage four basement parking levels, a cafeteria on ground floor level and six overlying office floors.

The former Savoy Hotel, initially owned by the Cuschieri family was originally conceived as a two-storey house named Villa West End which was already constructed before 1900. The use of the building as a hotel dates back to 1904.

Since its early years it became an identifying landmark that gave its name to the area in which it is located known as Savoy Hill or it-Telgħa tas-Savoy.

The hotel was closed in the mid-1980s when the building was also subjected to an arson attack.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has approved the new design of the building.

The Planning Board will be taking a final decision on the proposed development on 9 May.