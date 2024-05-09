Nature in the city: Ħamrun urban resilience project sets template for future parks

An urban resilience project at the San Ġorġ Preca College in Ħamrun will kick-start a carbon sequestration and temperature regulation pilot, whose architects hope will set the template to replicate these solutions on a national scale.

The initiative aimed at harnessing nature-based solutions to address local urban planning challenges, was unveiled by the University of Malta in partnership with architecture firm AP Valletta and with the support of the HSBC Malta Foundation.

‘Nature-Based Solutions for Urban Resilience’ is spearheaded by the Institute for Climate Change and Sustainable Development, in a bid to bolster Malta's urban resilience against climate-related challenges, including flooding and urban heat islands.

Following the design phase of the pilot project, a partnership with Project Green will ensure the effective implementation of the strategies at the college, with a thorough assessment of the environmental impact and the level of community engagement.

HSBC Malta Foundation said the project resonates with its commitment to promoting environmental awareness and advancing sustainable practices across society.

“HSBC is keen to play an instrumental role in Malta's adaptation to climate change and in the creation of a resilient environment for present and future generations. By supporting the development of the urban resilience toolkit, we aim to encourage the widespread adoption of nature-based solutions throughout Malta, thereby enhancing the island's sustainability and resilience,” HSBC Malta CEO Geoffrey Fichte said.

The initiative marks a significant step towards the integration of nature-based solutions into Malta's urban development strategies, establishing a model for future sustainable development projects.