Fortina’s promenade lift that illegally trebled in size is approved

The regularisation of illegal works by the Fortina Group on its lido, which last month were slapped by a planning enforcement, have been approved.

The irregularities consist of a considerably larger than approved lift structure on the promenade level, an extension of the restaurant’s dining area on an underlying terrace and the addition of a canopy to cover it.

At street level, the illegal works resulted in the trebling of the public area that was roofed over to create a so-called ‘entrance pavilion’. This grander entrance now covers 28sq.m rather than 10sq.m originally approved by the Planning Authority.

The case officer had concluded that the proposed extension is considered minor and within the parameters of the local plan. Moreover, the case officer referred to the “no objection” of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, the Environment and Resources Authority and Transport Malta.

Objectors had invoked a local plan policy which “seeks to further secure and improve public access around the coastline adjacent to the sea” and had also referred to the impact of the development on views towards the Valletta World Heritage site.

Fortina’s architect, Edwin Mintoff said the irregular works were required “to provide safe and controlled access to the restaurants and lido below”.

He also declared that the building has been designed in transparent glass and additional planters were incorporated around it.

The retractable canopy, covering the full length of the underlying area overlooking the pool, was justified as a way of “increasing the usability” of the outdoor terrace by providing protection from rain in the winter and sun in the summer.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had initially expressed concern regarding the increased visual impact of the structure at street level in an Area of High Landscape Value, protecting views towards Valletta and Manoel Island.

Less than a month ago, the Planning Authority had slapped the group with an enforcement order after it continued with the illegal works after filing a sanctioning application in January.

The PA is scheduled to take a final decision on 15 May.

A €9,612 fine, which can be doubled in view of the protected status of the site, is also being recommended by the case officer for the sanctioning of the illegalities.

Plans to extend lido facilities over 625sq.m through land reclamation had been approved by the Planning Board in June 2020 three years before parliament approved the transfer of the land to the group for €70,000 and after the lido’s official opening.