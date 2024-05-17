7,000sq.m ODZ supermarket proposed next to San Ġwann pollinator garden

A massive ODZ supermarket is being proposed on agricultural land site at the corner between Triq tal-Balal and Triq tal-Prepostu, in the area known as Ta’ Gnien Tut, in San Ġwann.

The development is proposed a few meters away from the recently inaugurated pollinator garden and the Chapel of Saint Philip and Saint James, which is a Grade 1 scheduled building.

The area lies in close vicinity to an Area of Ecological Importance which includes the tributaries of the Wied il-Kbir, Wied Ghomor and Misrah Lewza valley systems.

As proposed the development will consist of a 4,300sq.m supermarket and an adjacent 2,700sq.m store.

The proposal envisages the demolition of some existing structures, the construction of a basement parking and a supermarket and ancillary stores and offices at ground and first floor level.

The application dates back to 2022 but was only published in the past days was originally presented by Jason Pace who has also applied for another ODZ supermarket along the B’Kara bypass.

The nearby Saint Michael’s Foundation school is strongly objecting to the development as it would not only cause environmental destruction but disrupt the school’s surroundings to the detriment of students.