San Ġwann supermarket plans scrapped after outcry

Plans for a 7,000 sq.m, supermarket proposed outside the development zone in San Ġwann have been withdrawn amidst an outcry on the application following a report on MaltaToday on Friday.

Although the planning application was submitted in September 2022, it was only published on the PA’s website and issued for public consultation in the past few days.

Originally submitted by Jason Pace who also declared owning the land the latest application lists Meleney Gauci who does not own any particular company, as the applicant.

The application on ODZ land and adjacent to protected heritage and natural sites was clearly in breach of several planning policies including the rural policy and the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development (SPED).

Sources close to the planning authority told MaltaToday that an application of this scale in such a sensitive area had practically no chance of being approved.

Prime Minister Robert Abela was among those who opposed the project, describing the project as a “non-starter.” The locality’s mayor Trevor Fenech had also objected.

More than 800 objections against the proposed development have been sent.

The supermarket was being proposed next to the newly created pollinator garden and lies in close proximity to Wied Għomor and Wied il-Kbir, which are recognised as sites of ecological and scientific importance.