Private school QSI eyes Attard’s open space for extension

The private school QSI wants to build a new school in Attard and is requesting a rezoning of the land and building heights on a 5,666sq.m plot.

The land is within the development zone and is situated between Triq ir-Ruzell and Triq Xatbet L-Art. It includes agricultural land in close vicinity to the Tumas Dingli Primary School and its sport grounds.

QSI (Quality Schools International) already operates a school in the Durumblat area between Mosta and Attard.

The school wants to earmark 58% of the Attard site (3,292 sq.m) for school buildings while the rest will be left as “private open spaces”. The school will have a gross floor area of 14,790sq.m and will rise to four levels and a receded floor.

The surrounding area is residential and is characterised by two-storey high terraced houses and a number of higher apartment blocks.

The land parcel is already designated as a ‘sports area’ in the Central Malta Local Plan. Development on sports areas is regulated by a specific policy which states that only development complementary to the land’s function as a sports area can be allowed. Moreover, only development which “occupies only a part of the open space” can be allowed.

QSI International School declared they are not the sole owners of the site but have informed the site owners of their intention to apply for a permit.

QSI was established in Malta in 2007 and currently operates out of a converted villa along Triq Durumblat in Mosta, which includes 12,000sq.m of land and various sports facilities.

QSI forms part of a group of 35 international schools offering education in the English language, in a number of countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, South and North America. The organisation’s world headquarters is located in Naxxar.