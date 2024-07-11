What are construction machines doing in the middle of Mizieb?

Works happening right now in the middle of pristine agricultural land near the Mizieb woodland has spurred the concern of Mellieha residents.

The alert was raised when residents noted the presence of construction machines on the 4,500sq.m plot of farmland.

But it turns out the works are covered by a planning permit issued to building contractor Chris Pullicino, owner of Pullicin Holdings Limited. The permit is to backfill the site with construction debris and increase the depth of the soil.

When applying, Pullicino declared not owning the site but had the consent of the owner who tills the land when applying.

MaltaToday is also informed that the works are being strictly monitored by the Planning Authority which last week had intervened to stop works following reported breaches in permit conditions. Works resumed on Tuesday after the situation was rectified. The works are expected to be finished by next week.

The newspaper understands that the removal of existing topsoil by backfilling agricultural land with inert material is meant to improve soil productivity.

Contractors benefit from such arrangements with farmers by disposing of inert waste which they normally must dump at the landfill at a cost.

Such permits are issued on condition that the inert waste is not contaminated by material which could damage the soil.

The Planning Authority had approved this application because the existing depth of the soil was deemed not to be sufficient to cultivate agricultural produce.

While recognising that the the topping of soil will cause a change in site levels when compared to the existing neighbouring sites, the case officer had still recommended approval noting the clearance issued by the Agriculture Advisory Committee (AAC) and the Environment and Resources Authority.

Initially the AAC had expressed concern that the application had not been presented by a farmer and requested further clarifications. Ultimately the permit was issued.

ERA had issued its clearance for this application if the proposal did not result in any changes to the site’s agricultural use and did not involve “any change in the natural contours” or in the increase in the height of the existing rubble stone walls on site.

Residents from the area have also expressed concern on another application presented by a farmer who owns a neigbouring plot which also involves soil levelling and the erection of a new 15sq.m agricultural store with a basement level.

The proposal also involved an increase in the height of the boundary wall surrounding the site, the deposition of soil on the same site and an underground 100sq.m reservoir which will be covered by soil.

The Environment and Resources Authority is objecting to this application because the proposal would result in the land take-up of ODZ land and will result in the the introduction of build-up structures within a relatively unspoilt rural area. Moreover, ERA also pointed out that access to the site through third party fields is not adequate, but expressed no concerns about the proposed soil deposition on this site.