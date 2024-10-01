Gozo seeks experts to set target date for climate neutrality

The Gozo Regional Development Authority (GRDA) is seeking a detailed plan for Gozo to achieve climate neutrality, but has yet to set a target date for the ambitious aim.

Carbon neutrality is the balance of emitting and absorbing carbon dioxide to reach zero net emissions.

A critical aspect of the initiative is determining the target date for achieving climate neutrality, which will be set following a comprehensive analysis and extensive stakeholder consultation.

This initiative is part of Malta’s broader climate strategy, which aims for the entire country to become climate-neutral by 2050. But the government has already committed itself to ensure that Gozo will achieve this target before the rest of the island, a commitment also reiterated in the Labour Party’s electoral manifesto.

The final Climate Neutrality Plan will establish this target date based on an accurate energy baseline for Gozo in a plan developed in consultation with both state and non-state actors to outline specific policies, actions, and measures for climate neutrality.

The GRDA said in a tender document that the exact timeline for achieving this goal will be determined after evaluating various scenarios, including a business-as-usual model and alternative pathways.

A detailed implementation strategy will include indicative timelines, performance indicators, and estimates of the resources needed for each policy and action.

Prior to issuing the tender, the GRDA conducted a Preliminary Market Consultation (PMC) in January 2024, to gather input from potential stakeholders on the study’s execution. The consultation sought input from potential stakeholders on how to best carry out the study, ensuring that the resulting plan is comprehensive and effective in guiding Gozo’s transition to a sustainable future.

This tender follows Gozo’s selection as one of the 100 cities participating in the European Union’s “Climate-Neutral and Smart Cities” mission. The mission, part of the Horizon Europe program, aims to make 100 cities climate-neutral by a set date, in line with the ambitious goals of the European Green Deal.