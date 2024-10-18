Graffitti says discrepancy in Villa Rosa consultation betrays government acquiescence

Moviment Graffitti has said a document from the Planning Authority initiating the local plan review for the Villa Rosa high-rise has included an additional area beyond the land parcel’s original delineation in the 2006 local plan.

Graffitti said it was not “blatantly obvious” that the Abela administration was changing planning goalposts to accommodate Charles Camilleri ‘Tal-Franċiż’’s project to build a high-rise project on the Villa Rosa grounds.

“While the Planning Authority has stated the review will be ‘limited specifically to the Villa Rosa site as delineated by the 2006 Local Plan’ the document in reality covers an additional area beyond what is defined as Villa Rosa in the 2006 local plan,” Graffitti said.

“This additional area coincides with the site covered by PA/07254/22 — the Tal-Franċiż application, which seeks to build three towers, ranging from 27 to 34 floors, effectively burying St George’s Bay, engulfing the historic Villa Rosa building, and consuming the only open space left between St Julian’s and Pembroke.”

Graffitti said no further evidence was needed that the government was kowtowing to Camilleri’s demands by changing the laws to accommodate his specific project.

“The Prime Minister’s claims of a public consultation are a barefaced lie, as the intent of the whole process is to simply, and shamelessly approve the Tal-Franċiż project. It is surely no coincidence that the site covered by the consultation process is precisely the site proposed for the Tal-Franċiż project,” Graffitti said.

While Camilleri’s company has itself welcomed the localplan review’s public consultation, Graffitti said statements about “reducing” the height of the project were an insult to the public's intelligence.

“The developer first submitted an application that went well beyond the limits established by the local plan, then pressured the government to change the plan to align with this monstrous project, and is now offering vague statements about ‘height’ that, however, make no mention of ‘volume’.

“People should be protected against such monstrosities by clear rules that safeguard their well-being and quality of life. They should not have to rely on the fake benevolence of construction magnates and their vague promises of slightly mitigating the massive injustices to be inflicted on them.”

Graffitti said objections to the local plan changes are to be sent to [email protected]. On Saturday 26 October at 10.30am, the NGO will be meeting in St. George’s Bay to voice opposition to the Villa Rosa project.