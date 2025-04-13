Forget the theatrics and embrace criticism
Alex Borg should have the confidence to take such criticism on the chin and move on without the need to engage in infantile theatrics on social media such as the video, complete with cutaway shots and music
There is no doubt that Alex Borg is a rising star in the Nationalist Party. His first electoral performance in the 2022 general election was a major success. He obtained 6,108 votes to secure his seat on the first count with only Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri scoring more votes.
Borg is one of the young faces in the PN and someone who is pretty much in tune with his Gozo constituency.
Nonetheless, it is absurd that Borg should get so hot under the collar simply because columnist Kevin Cassar chose to describe him as a Trojan Horse for Labour and criticise his admiration for Donald Trump.
It is even more absurd that Borg suddenly found himself at the centre of a ‘solidarity campaign’ mounted by some PN MPs and other party functionaries, who condemned the author and reiterated support for Borg.
Cassar’s piece presented an unflattering interpretation of statements made by Borg and passed harsh judgement on the Gozitan MPs character. But irrespective of whether one agrees with Cassar or not, the reaction by Borg and his friends was disproportionate.
Cassar, who had contested the 2017 general election on a PN ticket, today represents no one but himself. Like everyone else, he is entitled to voice his opinion, harsh and offensive as it may be. After all, the criticism was directed towards an elected official, who can expect a higher level of scrutiny.
Borg should have the confidence to take such criticism on the chin and move on without the need to engage in infantile theatrics on social media such as the video, complete with cutaway shots and music, in which he thanked supporters for showing solidarity.
Borg could have easily rebutted Cassar’s arguments in the same medium where the latter wrote if he felt so aggrieved by what was written. Instead, Borg chose to use his social media account to describe Cassar’s piece as a “personal attack” and accused him of “sowing the seeds of division” in the Nationalist Party. It was unwarranted.
If, on the other hand, Borg’s outburst was intended as an indirect rebuttal towards some within the PN who rubbed their hands in glee at Cassar’s opinion, he should not have done so publicly. The optics are simply not right.
The last thing the PN needs at this stage is to pick a fight with critical columnists or appear as if it is trying to stifle free speech.
This leader does not believe Alex Borg is a Trojan Horse of sorts. If anything, he pretty much practices the type of chummy politics that endears him to people of all political hues. Chummy politics may lead to electoral success and can be an important tool to understand ordinary people’s needs, aspirations and concerns. But it also breeds familiarity that exposes the politician to the risk of illegitimate requests and corrupt practices. Borg should be aware of this because not everyone has genuine intentions – and by this we do not mean critics like Cassar but ordinary people who expect politicians to satisfy their every request, even if this is unjustified and sometimes outright illegal.
Moreover, Borg can hardly be taken aback by criticism over his defence of the transfer of ownership at Fort Chambray and the atrocity that is about to happen, where developers want to dismantle a British era building and relocate it elsewhere.
Criticism and not flattery keeps people in power accountable. Borg should embrace criticism rather than pour scorn on it.
Furthermore, Borg is not a lone ranger. He forms part of a political party aspiring to be in government. Politics in Malta posits a complex dynamic between party and individual; the national stage and district considerations. Navigating these complexities is not easy and in a duopolistic scenario, any dissent or contrary opinion is automatically perceived as disloyalty.
Within this scenario the PN needs individuals who can be team players. We do not advocate for blind loyalty because that is problematic and stifles diversity of thought. But a team player knows when it is appropriate to outwardly express divergence and more importantly how to do so without needlessly undermining the rest of the team.
The PN needs a healthy dose of autocriticism to ensure it remains in touch with people’s aspirations. The PN needs to assert itself as a distinct political force from Repubblika. The PN needs people like Alex Borg, who can connect with people. But what the PN does not need is prima donnas who overshadow the party and its message, or undermine their own colleagues.