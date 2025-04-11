Turning words into more deeds
The contribution of different age groups to drawing new people to volunteering cannot be emphasised enough
The simplest thing for a government and any organisation or business is to publish a strategy. A nicely-worded document with colourful pictures; the inevitable leading messages, targets and statistics aimed at convincing the reader how serious the organisation is in making it happen.
It could, in itself, be self-entrapment unless such strategies are, after a broad public consultation, quickly followed up by action and results. It would be meaningless unless words are turned into deeds.
I am proud to say that where strategies are concerned, this government’s record has been a hugely fruitful one, with all of them paving the way for better futures and greater ambitions. The recently published National Volunteering Strategy 2025-2030 for public consultation by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector and supported by my ministry, is, the immediate inheritor of the rich legacy left by the 2019–2024 strategy. It is a natural follow-up required to meet the on-going challenges of a fast-evolving society.
Given society’s changing trends and situations, the voluntary sector is highly susceptible to social evolution. New pressures, tight personal timetables, and ever-changing agendas often catch volunteers unaware, a reality we know they successfully fight on a daily basis and, often, at much personal sacrifice.
This makes it even more imperative for us in the administration of the country to show the way, to offer support, and to financially sustain those many volunteer organisations and volunteers that Malta and Gozo are lucky to have.
The thousands of volunteers working at locality and national levels, sometimes even from single-individual initiatives, are a blessed testimony to the Maltese people’s commitment to different vital social spheres – from the disability sector to first aid; safety and security to sport; culture and traditions of all sorts.
Having a big heart is tremendously important, but so is the provision of a strategy based on public consultation and containing new avenues to be traversed and opportunities to be attained. The Maltese volunteering sector offers a positive, natural and spirited way to realise meaningful human interaction, collaboration, and purposeful contribution to a Maltese society bent on achieving the benefits of active citizenship, social inclusion and solidarity.
Volunteering is an easily accessible, meaningful and enjoyable human experience which this strategy seeks to encourage and support while giving importance to ethics and quality within the existing legislative framework.
Working closely with stakeholders in the sector is critical. In the process of enhancing the value of volunteering and encouraging engagement, cohesion and social inclusion, government and MCVS recognise the need to continue developing close collaboration within the sector by forging a partnership with voluntary, not-for-profit and commercial organisations, and individuals within our communities. It opens the way to addressing the environmental, social and governance objectives and other significant targets.
We seek to further encourage good practice and better cooperative methods of decision making, as well as encouraging the adoption of procedures for performance revision, particularly in the case of registered organisations receiving government funds as service providers.
Based on four main pillars – capacity building, collaboration with stakeholders, civic participation, and voice and visibility of the sector – this strategic plan sets priorities, focuses energy and resources, and strengthens operations, in the search of common goals and instilling a sense of harmony for the benefit of society at large.
The contribution of different age groups to drawing new people to volunteering cannot be emphasised enough. Active citizenship for all, including the precious contribution of older people with their lifetime’s experience, is a rallying call which the proposed volunteering strategy is making towards realising to the full at either end of the age range. This would ultimately lead to the development of a dynamic volunteering culture and structures that facilitate the highest standards of voluntary services.
We are submitting a strategy that aims to empower and sustain volunteering through a collective commitment to building a more resilient, equitable and compassionate society. Help us embellish it with your views and advice.