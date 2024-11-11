Road widening project in Marsalforn to start within weeks

The long-anticipated road widening project in Marsalforn is set to begin in the coming weeks, according to Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, who confirmed that preliminary works will start soon.

The project aims to create an alternative route to Marsalforn, reducing traffic flow through Victoria while bringing the roads up to modern safety standards.

Camilleri acknowledged that the project has faced criticism from environmental NGOs, particularly due to the impact on trees, agricultural land, and local ecosystems in the area.

However, he said that recent revisions to the plans were made following consultations with Din l-Art Ħelwa (DLĦ) and the Gozo Cycling Club to mitigate environmental impacts. These revisions aim to reduce land usage and minimise the number of trees uprooted.

“Despite having all the necessary permits, we still chose to meet with stakeholders to find a balance between reconstructing this road, the environment and uprooting of a number of trees, and promoting other modes of transport like cycling,” Camilleri said.

He confirmed that the plans now omit a dedicated cycling lane for much of the road in order to limit land take-up, suggesting that cyclists will instead rely on secondary routes between Rabat and Marsalforn to reach their destinations.

Earlier in April, DLĦ had appealed to the minister to reconsider the project, stressing the adverse impact on the delicate ecosystem in the area. In a public statement, DLĦ criticised the government's decision to proceed with the road widening under the guise of promoting cycling infrastructure, especially given that cycling organizations Rota and the Gozo Cycling Club were not involved in the initial planning phases.

Camilleri defended the revisions as a "common-sense solution" to balance infrastructural progress with environmental stewardship. He also said the dialogue with NGOs was constructive.

He acknowledged that certain compromises had to be made, but said that the government remains committed to seeing the project through to completion.