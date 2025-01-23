Busy day for planning board in Johann Buttigieg’s first public engagement after return

After an extended break, the Planning Authority will today consider five applications in a meeting marking Johann Buttigieg’s first public engagement since returning to the helm.

Buttigieg was appointed CEO a couple of weeks ago, replacing Oliver Magro who occupied the post for the past two years.

The agenda includes a major residential development consisting of 278 apartments in a quarry at Is-Sagħtrija in Naxxar, the construction of two fireworks factories in the Għarb countryside, the proposed reconstruction and extension of the Ħaġar Qim Restaurant, and the redevelopment of the Rialto Theatre in Bormla. The latter, leased by the Labour Party to the GP Borg Group, is set to include a rooftop event venue.

While the Rialto and Is-Sagħtrija developments are being recommended for approval, the Planning Directorate is recommending the refusal of the other applications.

While meetings are chaired by Emmanuel Camilleri and the CEO does not have a vote in proceedings, during his previous tenure Buttigieg regularly participated in these sessions, often to underline policy and procedural matters.

Buttigieg had been appointed CEO in 2013 by the incoming Labour government but stepped down six years ago. He briefly occupied the role of CEO at the Malta Tourism Authority and in a controversial move signed an €80,000 consultancy contract with Konrad Mizzi, just two weeks after the latter resigned as tourism minister.

In 2019, Buttigieg was rebuked by the Planning Ombudsman for his decision to fly over board member Jacqueline Gili from Sicily on a private jet to participate in a vote on the db Group project in St George’s Bay.

After stepping away from public entities, Buttigieg was employed as a consultant for developer Michael Stivala.

Buttigieg’s comeback comes at a time when the PA is under pressure to address a significant backlog of planning permits. His re-appointment was welcomed by developers but criticised by environmentalists.