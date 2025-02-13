Gozo basilica slams 'impossible' masterplan for Pjazza San Ġorġ

A masterplan to control the catering areas in Gozo’s Pjazza San Ġorġ has now been criticised by St George’s Basilica as “proposing the impossible”.

The Facebook page belonging to the basilica posted a status update saying that the masterplan will create more problems for the area, especially by limiting hearses, weddings and ambulances from entering the square.

“This masterplan proposes that ambulances, hearses, and wedding processions pass through Triq il-Karità—impossible! This street is a bottleneck, where vehicles of a certain size cannot pass. This means that if the masterplan goes through, funerals, weddings, and ambulances will no longer have the right to enter Pjazza San Ġorġ,” the status update reads.

It said the only road through which ambulances or hearses can currently enter is Triq San Ġużepp. “It is already difficult to pass through due to abusive occupation of space, and if it becomes pedestrian-only, it will be completely impossible!”

The page is also asking why the Lands Authority is not proposing policies to help show owners comply with aesthetic standards. “How can a masterplan ignore the unsightly mess that fills the most frequented square in Gozo with tents and umbrellas of all shapes and colors?”

“Despite meetings, emails, and even a direct request from the Minister for Gozo, the Ministry of Lands has done nothing. We asked what the procedures are for funerals and weddings to access their rightful locations—no response!”

The masterplan was submitted by the Lands Authority through a planning application that sets out the extent and design guidelines for outdoor catering areas in the square.

The masterplan designates three areas for chairs and tables on three sides of the square. The proposal foresees the erection of “stainless steel flat bars” to define the “limits for tables and chairs.” It also ensures an eight-metre-wide unencumbered area between the two main seating areas.

The proposal has already garnered criticism. George Cassar, the deputy mayor of Rabat, Gozo, was disappointed because “neither the council, the parish, nor even some of the shop owners” were consulted.

He also criticised the masterplan for reducing the seating area of establishments that have had permits for years while regularising the tables and chairs of others lacking similar permits.

Cassar further argued that the main issue is not the existing masterplan itself—which he claims strikes a good balance between pedestrian and commercial interests—but the lack of enforcement.