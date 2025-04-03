PA approves new hotel overlooking Marsamxett

The Planning Board has approved GP Borg’s new hotel overlooking Marsamxett Harbour which will also face Old Theatre Lane.

The new hotel, to be built over five levels (one of which will be recessed), will feature 29 guest rooms, a spa area, an indoor pool, and a wine bar, along with a one-floor extension to Preti House, a listed building dating back to the time of the Order of Saint John.

GP Borg had won a public tender that earmarked Preti House for tourism development.

A decision on the hotel was postponed last month to give the developers more time to address concerns raised by objectors in the meeting. This included the presentation of a noise report indicating mitigation measures to be adopted to reduce the noise levels to not more than 45dB which was duly presented.

The project was approved by eight votes against two amidst concerns on whether it conforms with sanitary regulations which state that in streets which are three metres wide or less, the overall height of the façade should not exceed twice the width of the street.

In the case of streets with a width of between three to 15 meters, new buildings are limited to a height which reaches three times this width. But the law also comes with a proviso that exceptions can be allowed as long as these respect the site context.

During today’s meeting Architect Tara Cassar questioned whether the proposal complies with sanitary regulations, stating that the over 14-meter-high building will be facing a lane which in some areas is less than three meters wide.

Lawyer Claire Bonello also referred to the deprivation of sun light and ventilation.

After the last board meeting the developer had presented a declaration stating that the road width is over three meters. The declaration acknowledged that the building will be more than nine meters, but states that it is “is still acceptable vis-à-vis light and ventilation.”

During the meeting the developers’ architect also referred buildings in the same street which are already of a similar height.

The development was recommended for approval by the case officer and has received clearance from both the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage and the UNESCO World Heritage Site Technical Committee in Malta. Both bodies had initially expressed concerns regarding the proposed building volumes.

The case officer’s report concluded that the development of the new hotel “would inject more economic activity into the capital city” and “secure the building’s upkeep and reuse.”