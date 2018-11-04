MIDI to get 17-floor extension

A new 17-floor terraced building set to include 63 apartments, overlooking the restored garden battery is being proposed by MIDI on an already excavated site.

The new building will have the same height of the nearby 82m-high Fort Cambridge development, which was approved in 2008.

The design foresees 10 full floors above the piazza level and seven overlying receding floors. An underground car park consisting of four levels will provide 118 parking spaces. A public vehicular access from the Midi complex onto Ix-Xatt ta’ Qui-Si-Sana is also being proposed.

The application presented by the developers also envisages the embellishment of public areas in the Garden Battery and adjoining areas including the construction of a pedestrian bridge, a water feature, and staircases and lifts linking this level to the piazza. A new four-storey high block, which will have direct access to seaviews is also being proposed.

The latest Midi development to be approved in the Tigné project was a 13-storey building above the entrance to the road tunnel that connects the Qui-Si-Sana side of the project with the Sliema ferries.