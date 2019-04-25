Mosta green area Tad-Dib again proposed for 40,000 sq.m development

A sprawling piece of agricultural land that separates Mosta from the Durumblat Road in Attard, is targeted for a massive development project by proponent Charles Azzopardi.

It is the second time that a development application is presented to the Planning Authority for the area known as tad-Dib, a 40,000 sq.m tract in the vicinity of the historic Cumbo tower which was included in development boundaries back in 2006.

But the Planning Authority had rejected a similar application two years ago, in what was hailed as a major victory by Alternattiva Demokratika chairperson Carmel Cacopardo, who represented Mosta residents objecting to the massive development.

Back then, the owners of the site had proposed development of nothing less than 93 plots with a building height of three floors and a semi-basement above street level.

The latest plans still foresee a building height of three floor and semi-basement but now allocates a public space of 905 sq.m. The area below this public space will be used as basement parking.

Cacopardo had already warned that the refusal in March 2017 was not the end of the story because of the “incorrect decision taken by Parliament way back in 2006” to commit the area for development. But he had also called for the assessment of the social, economic and the environmental impacts before the massive development is adequately considered again.

The application was presented by Charles Azzopardi on behalf of various owners of plots in the area.

One of the objectors to the project has told the PA that the area is of heritage importance due to the Mosta Catholic Cemetery and because the land may be used for agricultural purposes as well as a public space for families.

Back in 2009, Mosta residents created the Save Tad-Dib Action Group in protest at plans to build over 650 apartments on the untouched fields next to the Mosta cemetery. Preparations were underway to develop over 150 plots into residential areas, comprising three storeys of apartments together with semi-basements, penthouses and garages.

“We can’t really protest against the development because this is one of the pockets earmarked for development by the government’s rationalisation scheme in 2006. But why fill up a place like this with five-storey blocks with no front gardens?" spokesman Albert McCarthy had said. His group had called on the government to develop the land into Malta’s first eco-village by retaining features from typical Maltese farmhouses such as single-storey buildings with thick walls and high ceilings, as well as artisan wells to store rainwater for domestic and agricultural use.