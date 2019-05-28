Objections mounting in Naxxar fight-back over nine-storey project

A proposed nine-storey high, 113-apartment block proposed in the car park of the former Trade Fair in Naxxar will introduce “a dominant, large building” noticeable when viewing Naxxar and Mosta from Mdina.

The visual impact of this change was described as “a large change” which will have a “major significance”, a visual impact assessment presented to the Planning Authority said.

Also of major significance is the impact of views towards Mosta and Naxxar from Triq l-Ghansal Ikhal, where the development rises “much higher than the existing skyline and draws the eye to it.” Another significant change will be introduced to the view from Qawra across the sea. In this case the new development will screen the Naxxar parish church belfry tower. Visuals from Triq il-Kartaginizi in Mosta also show the development rising above the skyline, but this view is not considered as a sensitive one.

The most drastic impact will be felt from closer-range views from Triq Il-Markiz Giuseppe Scicluna, where the project will rise above the existing buildings, taking up a relatively extensive part of the skyscape in this view. But from this viewpoint the walls of the 17.5m development approved in a planning control application in 2016, will screen the nine-storey block.

After considering the photomontages, the Planning Authority’s design advisory committee expressed its concern on the impact of the proposal on both the local and wider context, noting that the site lies on high ground just outside the Urban Conservation Area. It has asked for visuals showing the impact on short-distance views.

More than 250 objections have been presented in the past days.

The objectors noted that the area in question already serves as an open space that is frequented on a daily basis by families and children.

“The applicants have done nothing in their design plans that will serve to give something back to the community which their development will impact, nor have they planned to provide open spaces for recreation,” objectors said.

“What is provided is simply large passageways on ground level… areas which are unlikely to serve any use to existing residents and which will most likely be touted as a noise nuisance to the offices and residential units in the development itself.”

Residents also referred to other large-scale developments in the area which are currently being considered by the authorities.

“Although these are separate applications, each of these developments (including the current one) should be considered with due regard to the other developments.”