Bulldozed: Knights-era ‘replica’ irks watchdog

A Knights-era farmhouse opposite the Maltapost headquarters in Qormi has been demolished instead of being carefully dismantled and reconstructed as specified in permit conditions for the new Centreparc shopping mall.

The Planning Authority had already intervened to stop the developers from demolishing the farmhouse back in January 2018, during excavation works on the site.

The permit conditions, approved in October 2018, specified that the farmhouse was to be carefully dismantled, with the building blocks being numbered and stored in an approved store; and then reconstructed, preserving the original plan and layout, using the original materials.

The developers had to deposit a €50,000 bank guarantee and submit a method statement on how they would relocate and reconstruct the mill-room and farmhouse on the site of the Qormi mall.

The guarantee can only be released after the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage certifies that the works were carried out in line with the method statement, otherwise it will be forfeited.

But the developers’ method statement instead proposed the construction of a replica. And as it turns out, the demolition of the original structure was confirmed during a site inspection by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage last month.

None of the original materials, except for Grand Master Pinto’s coat of arms, were salvaged.

“This is not acceptable,” the Superintendence said in a memo presented to the Planning Authority.

“It is in clear breach of the approved conditions, since it is not in keeping with approved methodology and the Superintendence had not consented to its replacement.”

According to the restoration method statement for the replica’s construction, the farmhouse was demolished due to “the purportedly heavily deteriorated state” of the building.

But this issue was never mentioned in the original method statement, nor was the matter ever raised during monitoring of works, the Superintendence said.

The Superintendence described the reconstruction of the historical stone features in concrete and cladding with stone as a “pastiche” which is “not an acceptable practice as it does not preserve the historical fabric and traditional techniques”.

During the site inspection it also transpired that the site identified for the relocation of another historical building, an old mill room, had been compromised and is currently committed to a different use.

The Superintendence is not informed of the current state or location of the structural remains of the mill room, which were to be dismantled and stored.

Changing goalposts for a shopping mall

The retail complex is developed by Centre Park Holdings, a company owned by Paul Caruana’s Quality Holdings, Anthony Fenech’s Tum Invest and V&C Developments, which is owned by Charles and Vincent Borg.

The 2006 local plan had zoned this rural enclave opposite Maltapost as “a soft landscaped area with underlying warehouses”.

Originally, the warehousing development had to have a large landscaped area at roof level. But the zoning was changed to a retirement complex in August 2013, when the site belonged to another owner. Back then, the old corner building on site – the Knights-era farmhouse – had to be conserved as a community centre and the area above the development was to be retained as open space. Development was also limited to a maximum floor space of 10,800sq.m.

In 2017 the zoning was changed again from a site for an old people’s home, to one for retail development.

The new zoning still foresaw the relocation of the farmhouse, to be dismantled and relocated to another part of the site. The developer was obliged to protect archaeological remains on the site and to pay for the upkeep of a public open space area on the roof of the development.

Yet the PA is also considering yet another policy revision: doing away with a public open space on the roof of the new development, to allow its developers to increase building heights by 11 metres along the Qormi road.

The PA launched a public consultation on the revision of the local plan, with the declared aim of deleting the condition for the soft landscape of the roof area.

The PA has already approved the Centreparc retail centre, which according to approved plans, had to ensure that an underlying Roman tomb is integrated within the new complex so that it remains visible to the public as a heritage feature through laminated structural glazing.

The farmhouse, now demolished, had to be relocated to the roof of the retail centre to serve as a ‘security residence’, complete with kitchen and bedroom for security guards.