Marsa office hub to replace Edible Oil factory

A new commercial hub is being proposed on a 43,500sq.m site currently occupied by the Edible Oil Refinery (EORC) factory opposite the Marsa golf course.

The development is being proposed by Regeneration Projects Ltd, a company whose directors include Oliver Brownrigg of B.C.B.T Ltd, and Silvan Fenech of Tum Invest.

The development consists of 42,838sq.m of offices, 8,386sq.m of showrooms and 23,306sq.m of warehouses, and is expected to increase vehicular traffic by 7,799 cars during weekdays. Project-generated traffic will decrease to 2,566 vehicles on Saturdays and none on Sundays.

The site, designated in the local plan as an industrial area, is currently occupied by a number of buildings that were used in industrial chemical applications such as soap and detergent manufacturing, and the storage, treatment, and conversion of edible oils into biofuels.

The local plan limits development in this area to industrial uses, including warehousing and storage. Buildings in the area cannot rise above 12 metres in height. But plans submitted by the developers indicate a building height of between 13 and 19 metres in stepped development.

Plans also indicate that 33% of the site’s footprint will be designated as landscaped open spaces.

Most of the site is currently abandoned, except for the main building that is currently used as a temporary office. The site will be developed into four distinct buildings with an internal road passing through the site with three vehicular access points, two on Triq l-Imgieret and another on the road that links Triq Aldo Moro (Marsa) with Qormi.