Fitness instructor keeps Malta fit with free, live workouts online

Fitness instructor Leanne Bartolo has planned a series of free live online workout classes to help keep Malta fit during the coronavirus crisis.

“Once people started going into quarantine and self-isolation, I realised that many of my clients and friends were frustrated that we could no longer work out together, so I decided to immediately launch an online platform that was already in the works, so that we could still keep fit together, converting my studio into a makeshift filming studio to be able to share my workouts with all those at home,” Bartolo said.

Bartolo said that in these trying times, exercise would help keep the Maltese sane and healthy. Having recently announced the launch of her online fitness and lifestyle brand, Bartolo said she had received countless calls and messages asking when it will be available.

“Interest has undoubtedly been sparked by the current situation, in light of the coronavirus crisis,” Bartolo said.

“We had planned to roll out my new workout videos over the next few weeks but have instead prioritised the launch of a series of one-hour-long sessions, which will be streamed live on Instagram starting immediately. My goal is to help all those that want to work out at home without burdening them with extra costs in these turbulent times,” she said.

Each online session will target different areas of the body and suit different fitness levels, so everyone will be able to take part and find them useful.

“I want to do my part in helping to support those who are currently in quarantine or self-isolation. So, for an hour in your day, let’s unwind, de-stress and focus on your wellbeing in these turbulent times,” Bartolo said.

Bartolo will communciate her live sessions on her Instagram feed at @leannebartolo.