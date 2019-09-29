Doctors for Life claim mothers' lives not at risk, no maternal deaths in nine years

Doctors for Life, the pro-life group of medical practitioners, said that in the period between 2011 and 2019 Malta saw the births of 35,000 children and no maternal deaths, a testament to the fact that mothers' lives were not at risk.

"Doctors for Life has complete faith in the treatments provided to women during and after labour and no mother has lost her life while giving birth in nine years," the group said in a statement.

The group said that it would be publishing a number of position papers in the coming months based on scientific evidence and aiming to provide a clear picture of medical problems that women may face during their pregnancies.

"Women who need medical interventions during pregnancy will not be denied the medical help that they require," the group said, adding that the lack of available legal abortion did not endanger these women's lives even when they encounter dangerous situations during pregnancy since there were no maternal deaths in nine years.