Rebecca Camilleri: ‘So much stuff seems so important when you’re younger… it stops when you get older’

London-based actress Rebecca Camilleri has been part of countless British productions, notably Macbeth and Romeo and Juliet by the Guildford Shakespeare Company. In 2018 Rebecca acquired her MA in acting at Arts Education School London. She was also a part of the emblem cast of VII, by the New Victorians. Currently, Rebecca is rehearsing for her performance in Sunrise by Jessie Cave, directed by Chiara Hyzler in February.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Hit the snooze button. Then coffee.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Probably that great things don’t come from comfort zones. Take risks and challenge yourself or you’ll never grow.

What do you never leave the house without?

My headphones.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Honest, creative, goofy.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

I’m still quite proud of the fact that I followed my dream and went to drama school in London.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

I love watching a bit of rubbish TV and YouTube videos. It switches my brain off.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Probably to appreciate all of life’s little beauties and not stress over the stuff that’s out of your control.

What is the most expensive thing you bought, property and car aside?

I mean I love that you assumed that I own property. I have to pay rent every month in London, so does that count?

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

So much stuff that seems so important when you’re younger, especially as a teenager, just stops being important when you get older.

Who’s your inspiration?

Phoebe Waller Bridge is definitely up there.

What has been your biggest challenge?

I had to do a tax return this year. That was interesting.

If you weren’t an actor what would you be doing?

I technically have a law degree, so I should say law, but really, I think I probably would have still found myself in the creative industry, somehow. Maybe more behind the scenes?

Do you believe in God?

Wow, you’re going for the really existential questions here! I think I definitely believe in something. I’d like to think that there’s a God. But who knows? We could talk about it till kingdom come but we’ll really only know... well, when we’re dead, and then it’s a bit late, isn’t it?

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Might have to be Shakespeare.

What’s your worst habit?

I like a good nap, I’m not going to lie.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Just ridiculous. I find myself, and most things, very amusing if I’ve had a few drinks.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Not that we look alike, but I would love Emma Stone to play me, because she’s just hilarious, and a fantastic actress. Don’t know how she’d feel about playing me though.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Hatefulness and bigotry (and there seems to be a lot of that going around lately).

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Morbid! But, maybe a bit of Fleetwood Mac. Landslide, perhaps? Really get those tears flowing.

What is your most treasured material possession?

I just got a fancy new speaker for Christmas which I’m pretty pleased with.

What is your earliest memory?

Being at a party and guzzling smarties… I think… I mean, it was a while ago.

When did you last cry, and why?

Just the other day: I was watching this really emotional live performance online and it broke me.

Who would you most like to meet?

The casting director for ‘Sex Education’, so they can cast me in their next season…

What’s your favourite food?

Mostly Asian cuisine.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I do love a bit of Safiya Nygaard on YouTube.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

That’s a tough one! Although I always say I would have loved to have been a young adult in the 70s.

What book are you reading right now?

‘The Testaments’, Margaret Atwood.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Teleportation for sure. Get to travel the world on a budget.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

I want to do EVERYTHING

What music are you listening to at the moment?

I tend to listen to a bit of everything. Last person I listened to on Spotify was Yebba though.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Anything to get me in a good mood. I’m a sucker for a cheesy 80s/90s tune. Anything from the Backstreet Boys to Whitney Houston, you get the drift.

Rebecca is currently in rehearsals for Sunrise by Jessie Cave, directed by Chiara Hyzler. It will be staged by FM Theatre Productions on 14, 15, 16 and 20, 21, 22, 23 February 2020 at The Splendid, 74 Triq id-Dejqa, Valletta. Bookings via email on [email protected] or by calling the ticket hotline on 9904 8169