Ruth Portelli: ‘Time waits for no one. I wish I had invested more in childhood adventures’

From age 11, singer Ruth Portelli took part in operas at Gozo’s Aurora. Then in 2010 she made it to the Malta Eurosong finals with ‘Three Little Words’. In 2016, she appeared in RockAstra and then was part of the casts of Fiddler On The Roof in 2017, and in 2019 she took part in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Astra Theatre. Ruth releases her original music later on this year.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

After snoozing the alarm twice, I finally give up, and wake up! From there, I head to the bathroom to wash my face and get ready for the day ahead.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

If you start your day with a smile, you only attract positive thoughts. It’s my mantra.

What do you never leave the house without?

My “Mary Poppins” bag!

Pick three words that describe yourself

Sensitive, thoughtful, caring.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Becoming mum to my lovely daughter, Phoebe.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Chocolate – always. Yum!

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

A coin has two sides, and so do people: be careful whom to trust.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

If I had to think long enough, I’d guess it would be a Murano vase.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Time waits for no one. I wish I had invested more in childhood adventures.

Who’s your inspiration?

My daughter Phoebe is my greatest inspiration, always.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Motherhood. Everyday is a new adventure.

If you weren’t a singer, what would you be doing?

I’d definitely stay in the arts. I would have loved to be a dancer.

Do you believe in God?

Yes

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Michael McIntyre.

What’s your worst habit?

Overthinking – a lot! and I do mean, a lot!

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I feel tired as soon as the alcohol kicks in.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Naomi Scott, maybe?

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

The sheer lack of truth and consistency in whatever they might say or do.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Some John Rutter pieces would be lovely.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My collection of dolls and soft toys that I buy from every place I visit when I’m abroad.

What is your earliest memory?

Walks with mum and sister in the valley we had near our house in Gozo.

When did you last cry, and why?

When I heard about the sudden death of a friend who was still very young.

Who would you most like to meet?

Meryl Streep – she is an inspiration to many, and a truly remarkable woman.

What’s your favourite food?

Definitely seafood.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Will Smith.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I would go to the early 1900s, to experience some of our traditions, like the ghonella!

What book are you reading right now?

Not reading any, but my next book will surely be “Special 1” by Rachel Portelli.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To make everyone happy, because I believe that everyone deserves happiness in life.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

The one thing I would like to continue doing is travel the world.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Some relaxing jazz music.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Well, my usual mix playlist which has some of the best hits from James Arthur, Rita Ora, Queen, Coldplay, Maroon 5, Clean Bandit, and many others.