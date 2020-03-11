Julia Balzan | ‘I’m absolutely obsessed with Billie Ellish. I can watch her interviews for hours’

She is one-half of X Factor Malta band Bloodlines, where she is joined by Samira Cauchi, with whom she shares a love for singing and a vision to bring out their quirkier selves through music. Put together during Season 2’s X Factor boot camp under the guidance of Howard Debono, the duo made it through to the live shows and finished in fifth place. Julia and Samira plan to stay together and continue to bring their unique sound to the island

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Definitely check my phone! Something that I’m not proud of, but it’s a habit of mine.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Everything happens for a reason.

What do you never leave the house without?

Phone and keys and a hairband, you’ll never know when you get sick of having hair all over your face…

Pick three words that describe yourself

Funny, loud and loyal.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Definitely all the accomplishments with Bloodline, specifically one being placing fifth in Season 2 of X Factor Malta.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Having way too many movie marathon nights, simply dedicated to Barbie movies.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

The amount of friends one has is not important. It’s the ones who actually are true friends and are trustworthy that make all the difference.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

I don’t own property or a car so I would definitely say maybe a trip to Gozo with my friends.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

That certain stresses are pointless and don’t let you enjoy life and the moment.

Who’s your inspiration?

My mum! Strongest person I know and I love her for that. She also likes to feel and act young. Admirable.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Overcoming an inferiority complex when younger.

If you weren’t a singer what would you be doing?

If I weren’t a full-time student, I’d be entirely dedicated to singing and acting full-time.

Do you believe in God?

I do believe that there is a higher power – what it is, I have no idea.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

I’ve said this way too many times but Freddie Mercury hands down. I feel like he’d be so interesting to talk to.

What’s your worst habit?

Biting my nails!

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Usually more social and stupid than I already am… sorry friends.

Who would you have play you in a film

Maybe Cara Delevigne? She’d probably play me better than I am as myself…

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Cockiness.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Maybe something by Birdy.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My laptop, my literal baby.

What is your earliest memory?

Singing on a cruise when I was five with my mum.

When did you last cry, and why?

X Factor being over, maybe a few days ago.

Who would you most like to meet?

All the cast of Stranger Things! With them being so young, I feel they are so inspirational.

What’s your favourite food?

Imqarrun il-forn.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I’m absolutely obsessed with Billie Ellish. I can watch her interviews for hours. She is so real.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

The Victorian Times. I would love to wear an actual ball gown made during that time!

What book are you reading right now?

Currently, all my law books. But the last books I read and really enjoyed are The Tiger by John Vaillant and Going for the Record by Julie. A. Swanson.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Flying. It would give me a sense of freedom and would be very relaxing and calming.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Definitely visit lots of places with a completely different culture and one that I’ve really been interested in for a long time is definitely the South Korean culture.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

I’ve recently discovered London Grammar. They are absolutely amazing!

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Always my playlist with a bunch of songs from musicals on full blast. I bid a huge “sorry” to my neighbours when it’s that time of the day.