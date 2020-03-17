Carina Camilleri: 'Fun, I dance a lot and I become even more outspoken – trouble!'

Fashion stylist Carina started Models M. agency with husband Pierre Camille to guide and promote aspiring models. Formerly a model herself, Carina’s eye for natural potential helped launch Tiffany Pisani’s career to become Britain’s Next Top Model in 2010. Her love and passion for fashion has seen her organize fashion shows to producing advertising campaigns with local and international brands

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Pat and kiss Doby, my Doberman and try and remind myself to be grateful (I do not always succeed).

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

It doesn’t have to be 0 or 100, it can be somewhere in between – Simone Micallef.

What do you never leave the house without?

It depends where I am going.

Pick three words that describe yourself.

Loyal, honest, say things EXACTLY how they are!

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Bringing up two amazing, kind, talented boys, Ben and Dale.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

I don’t have one.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Still finding out...

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Clothes, bags and shoes.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

I wish I gave more importance to education.

Who’s your inspiration?

Many people inspire me in different ways: my friend Gillian inspires me because of her outlook on life; my friend Joseph inspires me because he knows so much about so many things; my Ben and Dale inspire me as they live an exemplary life; and my brother who is the most intelligent and wise person.

What has been your biggest challenge?

To stop worrying especially about my boys.

If you weren’t a fashion stylist what would you be doing?

Besides being a stylist, I run a modelling agency which is very challenging. I would love to own a farm and just have animals running around.

Do you believe in God?

I do.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My mum.

What’s your worst habit?

Biting my nails.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Fun, I dance a lot and I become even more outspoken – trouble!

Who would you have play you in a film?

Interesting question, my brother Tyrone just asked me this, last week. Tilda Swinton, without a doubt!

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Double-standards and not saying things how they are! Saying one thing and doing the opposite, ass-lickers.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Madonna or Pete Tong & the Philharmonic Orchestra… or whatever because I won’t be hearing anything.

What is your most treasured material possession?

A Gucci key-chain my friends gave me when I turned 21 and the watch my mum bought me, shortly before she passed away.

What is your earliest memory?

Stage 1 at St Joseph’s School in Sliema… hearing that if we spoke in Maltese, we would have to pay a penny!

When did you last cry, and why?

I cry every day.

Who would you most like to meet?

The Chelsea football team or any football team (except Manchester United) and Madonna.

What’s your favourite food?

It varies as long as ingredients are genuine, free-range and of a very high quality.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I don’t have one!

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

To a time when my mum was alive.

What book are you reading right now?

‘Feel The Fear And Do It Anyway’ by Susan Jeffers‎

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To find all stray dogs a good home.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

To stop worrying.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

I will listen to anything clubby! My all-time favourites are Pete Tong with the London Philharmonic Orchestra or anything by Faithless.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I do not sing in the shower. I go to classes at the gym where music is set. As long as it’s club music, I am fine. I hate rock, country and Italian music.