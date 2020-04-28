Emma Muscat: My guilty pleasure is craving my biscuits and milk in the weird hours of night

Her big break on Italian reality series Amici earned her a contract with Warner Music Italy, releasing her debut album Moments followed by her singles ‘I Need Somebody’, ‘Avec Moi’ ft. Biondo & her latest ‘Vicolo Cieco’. Born into a musical family, Emma Muscat started piano at five, and at 14 teamed up with Keith ‘Kiko’ Muscat where her musical career kicked off.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Reach out for my glasses, grab my phone, check the time. I scroll through social media for a couple of minutes and then head to the kitchen and make myself a fresh orange juice or cappuccino.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Believe in yourself. The way you see yourself is the way you will treat yourself, and the way you treat yourself is what you become.

What do you never leave the house without?

My little cross bag which holds my phone, purse, headphones, keys, lip balm, hand sanitiser and a couple of chocolates or snacks.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Adventurous, meticulous and emotional.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Living the life I’ve dreamt about as a little girl: being a full-time musician, singer and songwriter.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Probably craving my biscuits and milk in the weird hours of night.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Life is full of ups and downs, and without the down moments of our life, we would never have the ups.It’s a cycle, and we cannot bash ourselves up when we feel as though we are failing or when we feel as though life is against us. It will get better, it always does... you just need patience and a positive attitude.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Two last minute round-trip flights for mum and myself – €1,200 – when I was informed I had passed to the second round of auditions for Amici and that I had to be in Rome the following morning.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

The world is full of sharks and no matter what, you need to have a thick skin, be wise and always be alert.

Who’s your inspiration?

Probably Oprah Winfrey. Despite the tough and unimaginable life she had growing up, she shows us that circumstances don’t dictate your life, only your desire does.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Definitely learning a new language fluently, under pressure in the short span of six months.

If you weren’t an artist, what would you be doing?

As a young girl I had always wanted to become a physiotherapist, then a couple of years later I had switched path and set my mind on speech therapy, eventually specialising in vocal therapy to be able to keep a musical environment and work with singers.

Do you believe in God?

Yes, I do, I’m a Christian Catholic. So many things that occur around us are miracles and so many people don’t realise it.

Watch the film ‘Miracles from Heaven’ – based on a true story. It will hopefully change your perspective of life.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My maternal grandmother who passed away when I was only two... I would have loved to get to know her.

What’s your worst habit?

Binge eating when I’m bored or stressed.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I’m a lightweight so it doesn’t take much to get me happy and giggly!

Who would you have play you in a film?

Definitely either Julia Roberts, Jennifer Garner or Jennifer Aniston… I really can’t choose.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Being two-faced.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

I wouldn’t really like to plan my own funeral! I’ll leave it in the hands of my loved ones.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My microphone or piano.

What is your earliest memory?

Insisting on pushing my younger brother in the pram despite being only three years old! We were in a park in Sliema.

When did you last cry, and why?

I last cried a couple of days ago watching a touching movie.

Who would you most like to meet?

I would love to meet Alicia Keys and Chris Martin! They are my all-time favourite artists. But I would also freak out if I even had the chance to meet any of the artists on my Spotify playlist!

What’s your favourite food?

I absolutely adore my mum’s Bolognese sauce!

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Definitely Alicia Keys. She is an inspirational woman! Despite her fame, she has always remained the humble person she was years ago. Alicia’s daily messages to her viewers are full of positivity and her intentions are always to help others reach inner peace and happiness. In my opinion she is a blessing to humanity.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I would re-live some of the best and happiest moments in my life which mostly have to do with my music and my family.

What book are you reading right now?

I prefer reading interviews and articles online.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Definitely tele-transportation so that I could go back on forth across the world within seconds!

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Travel the world.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

I always listen to many different genres of music. I like nearly everything however my favourite genres are R’n’B and pop.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Anything lively and energetic that I can dance and move to!