Melanie Martins: ‘If you don’t see the book you want on the shelf, write it’

Melanie Martins is a French-Portuguese travel influencer based in Malta and the author of the #1 National bestseller ‘Blossom in Winter’. Upon its release in March, it became the fastest-selling book in the country.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I check my emails and social media messages. If there is anything urgent that requires my attention, I start my morning by taking care of it.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

If you don’t see the book you want on the shelf, write it.

What do you never leave the house without?

My keys to get back inside.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Hard-working. Persistent. Adventurous.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

One day I was casually walking on the beach in Sliema and saw a woman laying on a towel reading my book. I couldn’t believe it! Was she really reading Blossom in Winter? I had just released the paperback a couple of days prior and seeing a random person reading it was an achievement in itself! Very few authors have been lucky enough in their lifetime to see someone in a random place reading their books. I’ll never forget all the emotions that consumed me in that moment, it was the most rewarding feeling I’ve ever experienced.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Dark chocolate dessert with peanut butter. So good!

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

No one owes you anything, not even a smile or a hello. It’s your sole duty to take care of your life, your well-being, and making your dreams come true. The day you realize that no one, not even your parents, your friends, or your partner owes you anything is the day you take full control of your life and destiny.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

I’d say my MacBook Pro. I don’t usually spend money on things and if I do, it must be something really essential to my daily life.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Stop buying so many overpriced clothes that you will only wear once and save your money!

Who’s your inspiration?

Single mums. They are heroes without capes.

What has been your biggest challenge?

My challenges are usually business-oriented since I spend nearly all my day working. Yeah, I’m a total workaholic. My biggest challenge at the moment is juggling between managing my online store, finding a logistic solution to ship signed copies abroad during the pandemic, and have time to write the sequel.

If you weren’t a writer what would you be doing?

I’d have continued as a digital entrepreneur and probably launched another type of store.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Tough question: I do admire Oprah and Ellen Degeneres quite a lot, so I’d have loved to have dinner with them. Oprah is full of wisdom and Ellen full of jokes so we’d definitely have a good time.

What’s your worst habit?

Hmm… I’ve got so many. Although I’d say not being methodical and focused enough would be the one for me. I’ve a tendency to do millions of things at once and it never ends well.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Terribly annoying. I speak about politics and social issues all the time like I want to fix the world’s problems in one evening.

Who would you have play you in a film?

I haven’t found anyone yet that I could say “This actress would be perfect.” But if anyone has the answer, let me know!

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Arrogance. I cannot stand arrogant people. I run away from them! Otherwise, I just want to punch them. They’re not only annoying but also quite boring.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My MacBook!

What’s your earliest memory?

My first memory must’ve been when I was five years old and decided to draw with a marker pen on the entire wallpaper of my bedroom. Needless to say my parents were not very pleased when they found out that their beloved wallpaper was covered with terrible green and blue drawings. It looked like prehistoric art to say the least.

Who would you most like to meet?

Ellen Degeneres and Oprah Winfrey.

What’s your favourite food?

Vegan sushi! I could eat it every day, even for breakfast!

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Too many, since we are all on social media.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I think I’d go back to the 50s, the golden age of Hollywood with Marylin Monroe and Audrey Hepburn, and enjoy all the dancing, the fit and flare dresses, and the black and white movies. But just for a week as I don’t think I’ll be able to adapt without iPhones and WiFi.

What book are you reading right now?

I’m reading two right now. One is in Portuguese called ‘O Melhor dos Meus Dias’ by Nadia Schwab and the other one in French ‘La Promesse d’une vie meilleur’ by Meryem Fihri.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Immortality would be nice.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Turning Blossom in Winter into a movie.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

I’m into the playlist of 365 days. ‘Feel it’ from Michele Morrone is my favorite. I’m totally obsessed with this song!

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

My Spotify Playlist.