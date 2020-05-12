Joseph Refalo: ‘Earliest memory? Me in front of the mirror, with a hairbrush in hand, trying to sing’

Joseph Refalo is a Maltese singer active in the industry over the past eight years. Refalo has taken part in a multitude of festivals both Maltese and foreign. In 2007, he won the prize for Best Voice and Best Interpretation (Stardust Production). In 2019, Refalo was a finalist on of L-Għanja tal-Poplu.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Check my phone – always.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

To always find the positive side in each and every situation.

What do you never leave the house without?

I never leave the house without either my mobile phone, or my keys.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Caring. Honest. Positive.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

In music, it would definitely have to be my participation in the Malta Eurovision Song Contest together with my friends from Avenue Sky, while in my personal life there are two major achievements: got my complete independence at the age of 21, and then finishing my Masters at 26.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

A full cheese and cold cuts platter, and a glass of red wine.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Live the moment – never let the moment pass you by because you might regret it later. Avoid negativity at all costs, and fight it with a simple smile.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

A trip to Sri Lanka and Maldives.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

I wish I knew how better off I was when I was at that age.

Who’s your inspiration?

No one in particular. However, I always end up finding something interesting or inspiring from the people around me. I believe that everyone is able to teach you something new or inspire you in a way that you never experienced before. That’s the beauty of being surrounded by different characters and different minds. Everyone is fighting their own personal battles in life and being able to see them conquer them, is already inspiring for me.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Balancing between my studies, work and music, but where there’s a will, there’s a way.

If you weren’t a singer what would you be doing?

A lawyer – that was always my second option.

Do you believe in God?

Yes. Maybe I am not the best practitioner but I consider myself a very spiritual person.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Celine Dion – I admire her for her singing and for her family role.

What’s your worst habit?

I am always late! Ask my friends.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

When I’m drunk, I believe that everyone is deaf so I start talking in a very loud voice, and for some reason start jumping a lot.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Zac Efron, so at least I have a perfect body and a perfect face…

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Dishonesty. Being honest with me is super important! I can take criticism and real opinions really well, and moreover, I appreciate them.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Gospel music.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My apartment – that is the most treasured possession I have so far.

What is your earliest memory?

Me in front of the mirror, with a hairbrush in hand, trying to sing.

When did you last cry, and why?

Yesterday, because I had to cut some onions…

Who would you most like to meet?

Like I said before, Celine Dion. However I would also consider meeting Viola Davis – I love her as an actress and as a public figure who stands for justice.

What’s your favourite food?

Pizza and cheese, two things that unfortunately I try to avoid, because they’re not super healthy.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Danita (Cuccu Power) – I follow her continuously.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I would go back to spend more time with my dad and my brother. I truly miss them, but I know that I have two angels looking over me.

What book are you reading right now?

Mr Mercedes, by Stephen King.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

The ability to read people’s minds.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Experience true love in my life.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

At the moment, I’m finding modern country music super relaxing.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Best of the 80s and 90s.