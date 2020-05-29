Louie Camilleri-Pace: ‘Worst habit? Playing video games till the early hours of the morning’

Personal trainer Louie Camilleri-Pace has been part of the Maltese fitness scene for the last six years, working with clients of various ages, genders and fitness abilities. Camilleri-Pace strives to push his clients to improve themselves and help them reach their goals

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

First thing I do is greet my dog Luci.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

It was during my first job when I was 15. My boss saw that I was struggling, so he came up to me and said: “Work smart, not hard, and life will be easier for you.” I have carried that advice with me ever since then.

What do you never leave the house without?

Well, I always make sure I’m wearing clothes.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Energetic, loyal and dedicated.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

There are many things I am proud of doing in my life, but the one thing I never thought I would do was go to University and do well. That is one of my proudest achievements as it is something nobody, myself included, thought I would ever do.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Getting tattooed.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

That anyone is capable of betraying you – trust people, but make sure that trust is warranted.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My computer.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

It’s not about the clothes you wear or the hair you keep, it’s all about the confidence you put out to the world.

Who’s your inspiration?

When it comes to training, 100% Frank Medrano.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Writing my thesis.

If you weren’t a personal trainer what would you be doing?

Well I’m also lucky enough that I’m a P.E teacher, so both of my passions fit very well together.

Do you believe in God?

Not in the traditional sense, but yes, I believe there is a higher power.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Eminem.

What’s your worst habit?

Playing video games till the early hours of the morning.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Usually very loud.

Who would you have play you in a film?

I have no idea but my sister insisted on it being Dave Franco.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Lying.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

2pac.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My Pokémon card collection.

What is your earliest memory?

Going down to the swings with my dad and baby sister.

When did you last cry, and why?

Last September when my Nanna passed away.

Who would you most like to meet?

Eminem.

What’s your favourite food?

My mother’s Quiche Lorraine.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

A friend of mine who posts loads of funny memes.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Probably dinosaur era, just to see those amazing creatures.

What book are you reading right now?

Rick Riordan’s Trials of Apollo – The Burning Maze.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Control of the elements, like the Last Airbender.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

I’d love to go skydive.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Snoop Dogg and 2Pac.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

In the shower I sing mostly Disney songs, but when I’m working out, I switch to rock.