Dario Genovese: Guiltiest pleasure? Watching ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ with my wife

The former The Busker frontman has been driven by the influences of Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash and the Beatles. Dario Genovese formed his own band back in 2012 where he released several EPs as well as two full-length albums. After eight years fronting the band Dario stepped down to pursue a solo career

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I brush my teeth and pack lunch for work.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Happiness is the most important priority.

What do you never leave the house without?

Keys, phone and clothes.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Old-school, creative and adventurous.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Releasing albums and playing all major festivals around the island. These were all dreams when I was growing up.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

At the moment, watching ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ with my wife.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Always take the path that was meant for you.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Engagement ring.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

That my dreams would eventually come true.

Who’s your inspiration?

My inspirations vary from Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash to modern acts such as The Lumineers.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Most of the songs I listen to and the songs I write are quite retro, so I would say one of the biggest challenges is adapting those tunes to make them relevant today.

If you weren’t a musician what would you be doing?

I have a degree in Law so probably I would be a lawyer but I’m happy with the path I chose.

Do you believe in God?

I believe in something bigger for sure. Nature, love or life itself. It can take many forms.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Johnny Cash.

What’s your worst habit?

Biting my nails.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Usually I’m a bit more confident. It used to get out of hand on stage sometimes though.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Tom Holland.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

I really can’t stand hypocrisy.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Anything by Simon and Garfunkel.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My Martin acoustic guitar… it was an engagement present.

What is your earliest memory?

Saturday mornings. My parents used to put on records (Queen, Abba, Carpenters) while cleaning the whole house.

When did you last cry, and why?

I don’t really remember. It has been a tough year for everyone but I try to think positive.

Who would you most like to meet?

Bob Dylan or Elton John.

What’s your favourite food?

Pizza.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Francesco Gabbani.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

The 1950/60s.

What book are you reading right now?

I read a lot of articles but almost never a whole book.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Remembering lyrics correctly.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Play at the Manoel Theatre. I’ve played once but it was for a TV programme so there were no people.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

The Killers’ latest album ‘Imploding the Mirage’.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Depends on my mood.