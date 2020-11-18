Fabio Spiteri: ‘My earliest memory is my dad typing on an old typewriter’

Maltese triathlete Fabio Spiteri holds Malta’s national triple ironman record. At the end of October Fabio completed a 1,000 kilometre cycle around Sicily in just 56 hours, 16 hours faster than his previous personal record and the third-fastest in history.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Roll over slowly so as not to hurt one of my four dogs sleeping with me.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

To stay humble in life.

What do you never leave the house without?

My mobile.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Motivated, crazy, animal lover.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

First and only Maltese to ever finish a triple ironman in 45 hours non-stop.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Beer after a hard session instead of protein shake.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Nothing is impossible.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My bicycle.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Start playing some kind of instrument.

Who’s your inspiration?

Two 10-year-old friends, Jake Vella and Daniel Fajardo Somarribas.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Training my mind to be patient, calm and focus on long sessions or races longer then 24 hours.

If you weren’t a coach/athlete what would you be doing?

Still at Malta Freeport as a vessel shift leader.

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Marco Pantani.

What’s your worst habit?

Leaving lights on.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Crazy dancer.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Someone who knows how to swim, cycle and run.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Big-headed people.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

‘Down by the water’ by The Characters

What is your most treasured material possession?

My TT bike.

What is your earliest memory?

Dad typing on weekend as a sports journalist using an old typewriter.

When did you last cry, and why?

My dad’s funeral, we were close.

Who would you most like to meet?

Denzel Washington.

What’s your favourite food?

Sea-bass.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Too many, I’ll will go for Vincent Luis.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Back to the early 90s.

What book are you reading right now?

‘Beyond the Iron’ by Wayne Kurtz.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Turn the trophy hunters into a pile of shit.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Deca Ironman, which is an ultra-triathlon.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

My son’s album, ‘Disconnected’.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Working out – 90s house music.