Julia Lundberg: ‘I always get someone else to pay for the expensive things’

Originally from Stockholm, Sweden, Julia Lundberg studied theatre and dance in London, before moving to Malta to work with the Moveo Dance Company. While with the company, Lundberg has performed in many different shows, on the island and aboard including Roots at Teatro Manoel, a triple bill of dance and live music.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Take my Tal-Fenek out for a wee.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Love without attachment.

What do you never leave the house without?

My hand fan.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Positive, curious and loyal.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

To overcome jealousy.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Nutella.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Most plans never work out how you expect them to.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

I always get someone else to pay for the expensive things.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Believe in myself.

Who’s your inspiration?

People who follow their dreams.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Not to overthink.

If you weren’t a dancer what would you be doing?

It’s difficult to say but it would definitely not be an office job.

Do you believe in God?

No.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Martha Graham.

What’s your worst habit?

Biting my left index finger.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Bold.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Anyone blonde and crazy.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Intolerance.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

“How will I know” by Whitney Houston

What is your most treasured material possession?

A ring that my mum gave me.

What is your earliest memory?

When I peed in a drain at pre-school.

When did you last cry, and why?

A few weeks ago when my grandpa past away.

Who would you most like to meet?

My friends who don’t live in Malta.

What’s your favourite food?

Nutella pancakes.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I don’t have a favourite person but I like the page “Nowness”.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Future.

What book are you reading right now?

“Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To understand and speak any language on earth.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Experience as many cultures as I can.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Mostly 80s music or house.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I very rarely sing, but I wish I could. When I work out I listen to something up tempo.