Luke Mercieca: ‘Biggest challenge? Trying to stay sane and creative during the pandemic’

Luke Mercieca was born into a theatrical family and recently released his debut single ‘A Place We Were Good’. His love for music led him to play drums, be in a band, and eventually head to Edinburgh to get a degree in performance, all whilst testing the waters with different genres by playing in bars around the city

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Have a shower and brush my teeth.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Don’t hold any grudges.

What do you never leave the house without?

My phone.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Ambitious, fun and creative.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Going out of my comfort zone and releasing my own music.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Eating pizza in bed on a stormy day.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

To be true to yourself and love yourself.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My guitar.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

To make the most out of my youth.

Who’s your inspiration?

My father.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Trying to stay sane and creative during the pandemic.

If you weren’t a musician what would you be doing?

Something in psychology…

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Jimi Hendrix.

What’s your worst habit?

I think too much.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

An overly excited, loud child.

Who would you have play you in a film?

David Schwimmer – only because I’ve been told we look alike…

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Dishonesty.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Wish You Were Here – Pink Floyd.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My guitar.

What is your earliest memory?

Watching my dad take part in a Shakespeare play at San Anton Gardens.

When did you last cry, and why?

I’m not sure. I don’t cry much…

Who would you most like to meet?

Steven Gerrard.

What’s your favourite food?

Pasta.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Lewis Capaldi.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

To the 70s. I’m not sure where. Either America or the UK. The music scene was probably at its best back then.

What book are you reading right now?

‘Sapiens’. If I’m lucky I’ll finish it in 2024.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

The ability to fly.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

When I was 8 years old I promised my parents I’d take them on a world cruise when I was older…

What music are you listening to at the moment?

All sorts of stuff. Some days I listen to Ed Sheeran/Shawn Mendez, other days I listen to opera or Jimi Hendrix. Depends on my mood.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

In the shower, probably some Lizzo song, when I’m working out, either Biggie or 2Pac.