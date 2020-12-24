Corrine Muscat: ‘If something breaks, do your best to fix it instead of throwing it away’

With 25 years of radio experience, her voice is no stranger to the local and foreign airwaves. Maltese-Canadian Corrine Muscat will readily admit that she’s rarely awake after 9.30pm weekdays since she has to be up at the crack of dawn to form one half of The Big Breakfast on XFM 100.2 with Jay & Cor. She broadcasts live from her hilltop studio in Gozo.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Stretch.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

If something breaks, you do your best to fix it instead of throwing it away.

What do you never leave the house without?

Mobile phone.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Vivacious, curious, dependable.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

My beautiful, talented, 25-year-old daughter.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Watching too much Benidorm on Netflix.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Leave toxic people on the cutting room floor of your life, where they belong.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

A sofa.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Let it go.

Who’s your inspiration?

My dad.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Losing weight.

If you weren’t a radio presenter what would you be doing?

If I weren’t a radio presenter, I would be very, very bored.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Steve Martin.

What’s your worst habit?

Procrastinating.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Brutally honest and chatty.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Melissa McCarthy.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Maliciousness.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Drift away by Dobie Grey.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My cats.

What is your earliest memory?

Getting my fingers caught in a folding chair at home, while watching the Santa Claus Parade on TV. We ended up getting a police escort through that very parade, to get me to the hospital. I was three years old.

When did you last cry, and why?

This morning. I felt overwhelmed.

Who would you most like to meet?

Again. Steve Martin.

What’s your favourite food?

Pizza.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Alec Baldwin.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Woodstock.

What book are you reading right now?

Donna Tartt – ‘The Secret History’.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

The power to heal.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Meet my grandchild/grand-children.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Van Morrison’s ‘Astral Weeks’.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Disco!