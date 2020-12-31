Charles Casha: ‘I am inspired a lot by the characters of people’

The prolific writer and creator of Fra Mudest first published his first novel in 1968 and has been one of Maltese literature’s major contributor. The accident-prone monk Fra Mudest was created for the school magazine Children’s Own in 1967 and has become an icon of Maltese Literature for children.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Prepare breakfast and check my emails.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

If you are sure of what you are doing, go right ahead.

What do you never leave the house without?

My keys, wallet and mobile.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Reserved, altruistic, anxious.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Raising a family.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

I don’t really know. Can’t think of anything.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Never give up.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Computer.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

I would have loved to know my grandparents.

Who’s your inspiration?

I am inspired a lot by the characters of people.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Finding a satisfying medium between writing, work and family life.

If you weren’t a teacher what would you be doing?

Probably a clerk in the Civil Service.

Do you believe in God?

Yes, I do. I also believe that at some time in life feel the presence of God even if we don’t realise it. I refer to this belief in one of my novels.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Julia Roberts.

What’s your worst habit?

Daydreaming.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I can’t tell. I am a very moderate drinker.

Who would you have play you in a film?

I don’t think that would make much difference as probably I would end up in a crowd scene.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Hypocrisy and injustice.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

‘You raise me up’ (Brenden Graham/Rolf Levland) and ‘Abide with me.’ (Henry Francis Lyte/Will Henry Monk).

What is your most treasured material possession?

My publications.

What is your earliest memory?

Living in a world of fantasy while playing on the roof of the house where I was born.

When did you last cry, and why?

When I encounter a very bad experience, I do not cry but tend to become silent or shocked.

Who would you most like to meet?

Paulo Coelho – the Brazilian author.

What’s your favourite food?

Pizza, home made meat pies and chicken cacciatore.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Celaine Buhagiar of Campus FM.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

To France in the Art Nouveau era (1890-1910)

What book are you reading right now?

‘Prison Diaries 2’ by Jeffrey Archer.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

A power to stop all wars.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

See my grandsons grow.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Irish folk music and music by André Rieu’s Johann Strauss orchestra.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I just listen to the sound of the water – with which I have a love and hate relationship. Water and wind are two main elements that feature a lot in my poems.