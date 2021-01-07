Rebecca Theuma: ‘Biggest challenge? Processing grief’

Hearts Beating in Time is the solo project of Rebecca Theuma (Stolen Creep, Bark Bark Disco), which brings together echoey vocals, moving beats and layered synth sounds to deliver hopelessly romantic lyrics against the backdrop of 80s influenced sounds – achieving the sense of letting go whilst embracing heartbreak through dancing and simple lyrics. HBIT has recently signed on to the UK based label Reckless Yes, and released first single Simone’s from her second album

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Overthink about what I was thinking about before I fell asleep, then go for a run.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

“Don’t forgive and forget just to make things less uncomfortable” – Lyanne Sawyer.

What do you never leave the house without?

A gold necklace gifted to me by a dear friend.

Pick three words that describe yourself.

Hopeful, over-thinker, curious.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Studying to get a Pharm D. then moving to Berlin to work behind a dive-bar/music-venue for two years.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

I love re-watching Dejjem Tieghek Becky Season 1. I can also eat the same meal every day forever (pizza wrap).

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

I do not have control over anything except my own actions.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

I own like three outfits in total and three pairs of shoes and I spend my money mostly on experiences and things I can eat or drink, so I really can’t think of anything. I also tend to move around a lot and travel light… Expensive things make me anxious in case I lose or break them.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

There are no rules.

Who’s your inspiration?

Ian Schranz of Bark Bark Disco, Yasmin Kuymizakis of JOON, Annie Clark aka St. Vincent, Noah Fabri aka Karmagenn, my big sister and little sister.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Processing grief.

If you weren’t a musician what would you be doing?

I dream of being a truffle farmer, but if I wasn’t a musician I would have probably studied more (pharmacy) and specialised in cardiac medicine or drug addiction.

Do you believe in God?

I believe in life after love.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

I would love to party after dinner with Miley Cyrus.

What’s your worst habit?

Picking ingrown hairs on my legs

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I think I’m the kind of person that would propose to a crush when I’m drunk.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Young Winona Ryder.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Narcissism.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

‘Leaving on a Jet Plane’ by Peter, Paul and Mary, ‘Roll Bus Roll’ by Jeffrey Lewis, ‘How Can A Head’ by Flaming Lips, ‘Cut Your Bangs’ by Girlpool, Fleetwood Mac... basically the playlist called ‘Comedown days’ on my Spotify.

What is your most treasured material possession?

The gold necklace mentioned before.

What is your earliest memory?

My first day of Pre Grade, I sat down and ate my lunch at 8.30 am and the teacher got mad at me.

When did you last cry, and why?

Three days ago when a close friend Sam gave me the book “Love” By Jeanette Winterson and I read the quote “Loving you is like lifting a heavy stone. It would be easier not to do it and I’m not sure why I am doing it”. (the break up is fresh)

Who would you most like to meet?

Right now I really miss and want to meet a very close friend of mine Tiffany Khalil (MILFMAFIA) and her three-year-old kid who live in Berlin.

What’s your favourite food?

Cheese – Caprice des Dieux.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I’m really trying to cut back. But the musician @twogospels is really funny on Instagram.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

To a Nirvana concert, Leeds Festival 1990.

What book are you reading right now?

Big Sur by Jack Keruac, Love by Jeanette Winterson, also a book by Lara Calleja, Kissirtu Kullimkien. Depends on where I am and what mood I’m in.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Flying.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Learn to pole dance.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

I like curating my playlists on Spotify, so it’s a mix: Jamie XX’s idontknow, Sugababes’ About You Now, Kylie Minogue’s I Believe in You, Bananarama’s Cruel Summer, The Clash’s ‘I Fought The Law, Young Fathers’s Only God Knows, Ru Paul’s Hey Sis It’s Christmas, and Paris 1919 by John Cale are on heavy repeat.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I sing my own songs.