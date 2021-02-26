Nadia Vella: ‘I’m always following my dreams, no matter how strange or unattainable’

Performing artist Nadia Vella takes on the role of Belinda, Dido’s confidant and companion at the Manoel Theatre this Febuary. Professionally trained at Hertfordshire Theatre School UK, Vella obtained an advanced diploma in Acting and Musical Theatre where she was mentored by Jo Croydon Foster and Samantha Lavender. Her versatile achievements include roles in musicals, plays, concerts, opera and TV work in Malta, England and Germany.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Think “another 5 minutes” and snooze my alarm once.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Know your worth.

What do you never leave the house without?

Nowadays – a mask!

Pick three words that describe yourself

Funny, sarcastic, artistic.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Always following my dreams – no matter how strange and unattainable they seem.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Watching murder documentaries and eating crisps.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

There will always be people who love you or hate you, no matter what you do. Go where the love is.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

A watch.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Ultimately the opinion of others does not matter – it is self love that wins all.

Who’s your inspiration?

I once watched a documentary about Alice Herz-Sommer who was a professional pianist, before the Holocaust. She died recently. She seemed like such a positive, fun and interesting person with a huge love for music and LIFE, despite all the horrors she went through. I would love to have a passion for life like this woman had.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Overcoming being a shy person – I still struggle sometimes, but it has gotten better over the years.

If you weren’t a performing artist what would you be doing?

In another life I would be an interior designer.

Do you believe in God?

I am spiritual but not religious.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Lady Gaga.

What’s your worst habit?

I am a hypochondriac.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

LOUD.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Lady Gaga.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Being fake.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Time to say goodbye by Andrea Bocelli, Sarah Brightman.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My flat.

What is your earliest memory?

I used to attend a nursery school in Mdina called The Old Priory. It was a rainy day and I was wearing these wellies that I loved. I remember very clearly stepping into the little puddles while we were walking in line from the gates of Mdina to our school singing ‘High ho’.

When did you last cry, and why?

Watching ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ – it ALWAYS makes me cry.

Who would you most like to meet?

Lady Gaga.

What’s your favourite food?

Pasta with pesto.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Alex Høgh Andersen.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Not too far back – I like comfort! I would go back to the 80s – but as a teenager, so I could rock that fashion!

What book are you reading right now?

A delayed life by Dita Kraus.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To grant wishes without being cooped up in a genie lamp.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

See the Northern Lights.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Johann Sebastian Bach.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Depends on my mood. It varies between 2000s RnB, Opera, Metal and Britney.