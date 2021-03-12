Danica Muscat: ‘No matter what life throws at you, you have to be yourself’

The Canale 5’s ‘Io Canto’ finalist was a first runner-up in the 2019 Konkors Kanzunettta Indipendenza, after emerging onto the scene in 2006 by making the finals of the Junior Eurosong with ‘Play Your Violin’. Following her Italian adventure, Danica Muscat returned to Malta in high spirits and started taking part in a series of music competitions, including the Summer Hit Song Contest finishing in third place with the song ‘Amour’

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

As soon as I wake up in the morning, I prepare my son for school and then get ready myself.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

No matter what life throws at you, you have to be yourself.

What do you never leave the house without?

My mobile phone, I should honestly put it on a leash.

Pick three words that describe yourself.

Determined, persistent, optimistic.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

In my personal life, it’s got to be my son. Becoming a mother is an extremely rewarding process. In my career as an artist, it has to be performing in front of millions while taking part in Io Canto on Canale 5.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Life has taught me that you have to live day by day, and take it one step at a time.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My laptop, it is a very important part of my life, another item which I cannot imagine myself living without.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Now this is something that took me some time to write, but I kept circling back to it. The truth is that I wish I knew that no matter what you do in life, you are always going to make enemies.

Who’s your inspiration?

My family. They taught me that you can be anything as long as you work hard for it!

What has been your biggest challenge?

Juggling my professional life, with my personal life is always a challenge, but somehow with the help of many people, I get to do everything.

If you weren’t a singer, what would you be doing?

I would have become a vet. I love animals, so being a part of their caregiving would be amazing.

Do you believe in God?

Yes, and I know that he’s looking out for us.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My dearest treasure, Trevor! He’s my Godmother’s husband who passed away a couple of years ago.

What’s your worst habit?

Not taking any time for myself whatsoever and indulging in overwork.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Well, I am not entirely sure but my friends say that I am fun (maybe even a bit tiring).

Who would you have play you in a film?

Angeline Jolie. She’s one of my favourite actresses.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

I absolutely hate it when someone lies!

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Maybe it’s a bit unconventional but I’d go with Avril Lavigne and When You’re Gone.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My engagement ring.

What is your earliest memory?

When I think long and hard about it, it’s got to be playing in my grandfather’s shop.

When did you last cry, and why?

A month ago, when my pet sugar glider passed away.

Who would you most like to meet?

Laura Pausini, she’s an incredible performer. Her most recent single, Io Si (Seen) is absolutely out of this world. I was lucky enough to perform her hit song ‘In Assenza di Te’ with a live orchestra during my time in Italy.

What’s your favourite food?

Hmm… definitely Indian!

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Dhar Mann… do check him out!

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I love this question. I’d go back to Egypt circa 3100 BC.

What book are you reading right now?

Right now, I am lost in reading ‘Medical Power and Social Knowledge’.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Too many to choose from but let’s go with being elastic.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Travel to Japan! I’ve always been fascinated with the culture, and the picturesque scenery.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

I listen to a lot of different genres of music, but at the moment, I seem to be stuck on Travellers and their infectious Gwerra songs in Maltese have always had a special place in my heart, so this is even more special.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

At the moment, it’s got to be the The Travellers playlist!