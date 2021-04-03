Nick Morales: ‘Get rid of your ego and you will live a happier life’

Singer-songwriter Nick Morales is one of Malta’s most established alternative rock artists, having created one of the island’s most popular alternative festivals. Morales has toured the world with various projects such as nosnow/noalps and BILA, amongst others. Recently Morales released the single ‘Stennieni’ as part of his first solo project.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning? Probably look at my mobile, go to the toilet and make a cup of tea.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received? The people you meet on your way up, you meet on your way down, so always be nice.

What do you never leave the house without? My bag which contains everything, wallet, keys, phone everything needed for these COVID days and asthma inhaler.

Pick three words that describe yourself Insecure, passionate, honest.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement? Probably being able to survive as a musician and organiser before COVID for around six years and touring America with my band BILA.

What is your guiltiest pleasure? I don’t feel guilty about anything.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you? Get rid of your ego and you will live a happier life.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought? Probably a guitar.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger? To do more of everything and not be scared.

Who’s your inspiration? Many things inspire me nature, life great experiences and girls.

What has been your biggest challenge? Break-ups are always a huge challenge, I guess.

If you weren’t a musician, what would you be doing? If I wasn’t doing anything music related, I really have no idea what I would do, maybe continue as a chef but for sure my life would be unfulfilled.

Do you believe in God? God can mean many different things to different people, I guess believe in the universe and nature.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be? Kurt Cobain.

What’s your worst habit? I guess I can be really messy, I feel organised in my own mess.

What are you like when you’re drunk? Happy and horny.

Who would you have play you in a film? Brad Pit.

What is the trait you most deplore in others? Being an asshole.

What music would you have played at your funeral? ‘I Don’t Care About You’ by Fear.

What is your most treasured material possession? I am really not a materialistic guy, but probably my guitars.

What is your earliest memory? I have a pretty good memory and I can go back to some of my first birthday parties and first travels.

When did you last cry, and why? I guess a few weeks ago because I miss playing live so much.

Who would you most like to meet? Probably Dave Grohl.

What’s your favourite food? I am a huge lover of food and I like all kinds, mainly vegetarian food. But I love Mediterranean food like Greek and Arabic food, as well as Indian and Asian food… so pretty much everything!

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now? Probably 6ix9ine. He is very entertaining.

If you could travel in time, where would you go? Probably to the 1970s.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be? To fly, but also to be able to shoot lasers from my eyes.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die? Play in front of 30,000 people and travel to South America.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to? My playlist various from the hardest death metal to the sweetest pop but to mention a few: Trippie Redd’s new album, Juice WRLD, and the new album from Portrayal of Guilt.