Rachel Fabri: ‘Treasure those you love as you never know when you may lose them’

Rachel Fabri is a popular and professional musical theatre and classical-crossover performer. She completed a Masters degree in Musical Theatre at the Guildford School of Acting, UK. Fabri has performed in various musicals, prestigious events and concerts in Malta, the UK, Spain and the USA, from the Champions League finals at Wembley Stadium to the Royal Albert Hall to playing the iconic roles of Maria in The Sound of Music and Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Tell my children and husband “Good morning!” and check what ungodly hour the kids have woken me up to.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Live in the present.

What do you never leave the house without?

Alone: mobile, keys and mask of course. If kids are with me: mobile, keys, mask, baby bag, baby bottle, buggy and a bottomless bag of snacks.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Determined, caring and musical.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

My family.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Once the kids are asleep: dark chocolate – one bite turns into four… well actually six.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Treasure what you have and those you love as you never know when you may lose them.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Besides our home and my car, I’d have to say our TV.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

That I should really not waste my energy stressing over trivial things.

Who’s your inspiration?

Apart from my mother, I am truly inspired by a friend of mine called Nadia Eide who lives overseas who is also a mother, is pregnant, was recently a finalist on UK’s The Voice and is constantly following her dreams and making things happen. Sometimes I feel like it’s too difficult to have both, especially with this pandemic going on but then I get a message from her, or watch one of her interviews, and I am suddenly filled with ambition and rearing to go!

What has been your biggest challenge?

Overcoming a miscarriage a few years ago – however, I realised how speaking out about it and writing about it really helped me. Also, more recently, being a mum of two little ones during this pandemic has been truly challenging not to mention, giving birth to my youngest at the start of the pandemic last year. I guess the monotony of it all is what is most challenging, plus trying to have the positivity, patience and creativity to deal with the little ones whilst feeling a bit lost. However, I feel very fortunate to have the best and most caring husband who is truly my partner in crime through it all and I’ve had a lot of family support.

If you weren’t an actress what would you be doing?

I would be a kindergarten teacher.

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Many incredible people come to mind but I think the person that I’d ultimately choose would be my best friend who passed away ten years ago. She was like a sister to me. We’d have so much to catch up on! From a celeb point of view: Julie Andrews!

What’s your worst habit?

I overthink and over-worry.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Fun! Everyone’s best friend!

Who would you have play you in a film?

Emma Stone.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Lack of empathy.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Over the rainbow.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My piano.

What is your earliest memory?

Attending ballet lessons with my mum (she was my ballet teacher) at approx. age three and really enjoying it.

When did you last cry, and why?

A few days ago. I was overtired and felt like I wasn’t being the best mother I could be – as usual, putting pressure on myself!

Who would you most like to meet?

Kristin Chenoweth.

What’s your favourite food?

Chocolate.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Marisha Wallace – Broadway and West End star.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I think I.d go to the late 50s/ early 60s – the era for my kind of musicals... and it would also be fun to see how my parents and grandparents were.

What book are you reading right now?

Finally started ‘The Mama Manual – How busy mums get organised’ by Nakita Attard Vassallo! I also read quite a few children’s books to my little ones everyday – they love their books... does that count?!

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Super speed.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Take my kids to Disneyland when they’re a bit older!

What music are you listening to at the moment?

A mix of musical theatre and classical-crossover songs that I’m working on and getting inspiration from for upcoming work, as well as my daughter’s music – S Club 7, Michael Jackson and lots of kiddie songs....

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Mainly musical theatre but also 90s and 2000s pop and pop rock, Queen, Michael Jackson....quite a variety! And whatever I’m working on during my own singing lessons.