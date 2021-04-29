Mark Spiteri Lucas: ‘My worst habit is worrying about things, sometimes beyond my control’

Hailing from a musical family, in 2011 Mark Spiteri Lucas released his first compilation album, ‘Ħajti’ featuring is best known songs. He has also composed signature tunes for TV programmes, the funeral march ‘Alla Memoria di Francesco Spiteri Ċikku’ and the musicals ‘Robin Hood - Il-leġġenda ta’ Nottingham’ in 2003 and the 2014 Nationalist Party musical marking the 50th anniversary of Malta’s Independence, ‘Sebaħ Jum’. In October 2015, Spiteri Lucas Entertainment produced Malta’s biggest Saturday night variety show, The Entertainers, featuring the Spiteri Lucas Show Band directed by Mark. He recently participated in Muzika Muzika with the song ‘Lil Binti’.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Thank God for lending me another day and off for a quick shower.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Keep believing even if things seem to be against you.

What do you never leave the house without?

My mobile.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Perfectionist, determined and multitasking.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Together with my wife – giving life to our daughter.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Dining out and drinking wine... increasing kilos.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Everyone is important in life. There should be no borders, no social classes. Thus it is important to respect everyone even if you disagree with their frame of thought or with how they look at you.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Expensive is subjective. What is expensive for me maybe could be deemed as cheap for others or vice versa.... My house... my car or maybe some branded clothes.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Being more IT-literate.

Who’s your inspiration?

My wife, daughter and my family.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Climbing step by step to reach my goals.

If you weren’t a musician, what would you be doing?

A teacher or working in a career further up the education hierarchy.

Do you believe in God?

Yes, I do.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Freddie Mercury.

What’s your worst habit?

Worrying about things, sometimes beyond my control.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I didn’t experience much similar situations in my life. Maybe a couple of times. When I did I felt like a sleepy creature with everything going round and round and round.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Hypocrisy and ignorance.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Definitely not the usual tedious funeral classics.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My house.

What is your earliest memory?

My First Holy Communion.

When did you last cry, and why?

Quite recently...

Who would you most like to meet?

Pope Francis, truly a leader and a politician

What’s your favorite food?

Pasta, chicken breast, fish, and beef fillet

Who’s your favorite person on social media right now?

There isn’t one in particular.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Back to the time in which the Charleston was danced.

What book are you reading right now?

At the moment, I prefer reading articles and newspapers rather than books.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To try and persuade the world’s greatest leaders to spend less on weapons in favour of feeding the starved.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Visiting New York, the city that never sleeps, is at the top of my wish list.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Quite a variety of styles.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

It depends on the mood.