Glen Vella: ‘Every step I want through in my life moulded me into who I am today’

Mużika Mużika winner Glen Vella started singing at 13. Debuting in the Maltese selections for the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 with ‘Appreciate’, he won in 2011 when he representing Malta at the ESC with ‘One Life’. In 2014 he again participated in the national Maltese final with ‘Breakaway’ for a bid to represent Malta again in the 2015 ESC, finishing in third place.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Make myself a mug of tea.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

To be yourself.

What do you never leave the house without?

My mobile.

Pick three words that describe yourself?

Hyper, organised, easy.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Becoming a professional singer.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Milk chocolate.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

To live in the moment.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Plane tickets.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

I think every step I have gone through in my life has moulded me into who I am today, and I am grateful for that.

Who’s your inspiration?

My parents.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Making the decision to stop working for someone else and become self-employed.

If you weren’t a singer what would you be doing?

I’d be an architect.

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Michael Jackson.

What’s your worst habit?

Sleeping too much.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Flirty!

Who would you have play you in a film?

Jim Carrey.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Hypocrisy.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Worship and gospel music.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My house.

When did you last cry, and why?

After singing “Harsa Biss” and being announced as the winner of Mużika Mużika. It was overwhelming.

Who would you most like to meet?

If I could it would MJ, but I’ll be happy meeting Stevie Wonder.

What’s your favourite food?

Sweets.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

No one in particular, not a big fan of social media.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

29 August 2020, which is my wedding day.

What book are you reading right now?

George Michael: The Biography.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Flying.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Go on my honeymoon: it was cancelled because of COVID!

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Maltese songs from Mużika Mużika.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Hum various tunes butt most of the time it will a Maltese song, a Eurovision song or a Motown or soul singer.