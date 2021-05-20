Nicole Borg: ‘Don’t be afraid of taking a leap of faith. The worst that can happen is failing’

Local singer songwriter Nicole Borg has just released her debut single ‘Freedom’ following several months of work together with a variety of local established and talented artists. Borg has been singing since she was four- and hopes to soon complete her dream of of releasing a full album. When she is not singing, Borg works in public relations and marketing and is National President of local NGO, JCI Malta.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Look at the notifications that came through the night and immediately tackle the most urgent ones. I am the type of person that likes to fill her time with things to do, so my WhatsApp, Messenger and e-mail inboxes are always on the go!

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

To not be afraid to take a leap of faith. The worst that can happen is failing, from which you can learn a lot on how not to fail next time round. It would definitely not be a life worth living if all you do is stay in your comfort zone.

What do you never leave the house without?

My phone!

Pick three words that describe yourself

Dedicated, hardworking, ambitious.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Being elected National President of JCI Malta, a local leadership organisation affiliated with Junior Chamber International. And of course, finally managing to muster enough courage to release my first single, Freedom.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Netflix! For someone who likes to keep themselves busy, I do also love Netflix a little bit too much!

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Sometimes it is better to just let go of something that is broken rather than keep trying to fix it. Of course, I don’t believe that you should give up when things get tough, especially with relationships and friendships. However, there comes a time when something is broken beyond repair and the best justice you can do for yourself at that moment in time is to move on and find yourself. It’s tough, but once you do it, the only way is up.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My laptop which cost almost €2,000!

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Adulting is not all about wearing high heels and make-up. When I was young I used to tell my mum I can’t wait to grow up so I can do all the adult things like wearing heels and make-up. I think after 8 years qualifying as an adult, I can beg to differ!

Who’s your inspiration?

Sara Bareilles. She’s an outstanding American singer songwriter who I believe is truly underrated.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Trying to convince myself that taking a break is perfectly fine. Sometimes I fill my day to the brim between work, NGO events, meetings, music that I barely allow myself five minutes to just be without feeling like I’m wasting time.

If you weren’t a singer what would you be doing?

I think I would be focused on art. I’ve always liked drawing and painting but never really pursued it properly.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

I’d pick Sara Bareilles here too. I’m sure I’d have a lot to ask and learn from her over dinner!

What’s your worst habit?

I give too much attention to my phone.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I am not one to get drunk and I think I’ve gotten close to that maybe once or twice. Tend to be a person who controls alcohol consumption. But when I’m tipsy I talk… a lot!

Who would you have play you in a film?

Jennifer Lawrence.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Lying. I am a very honest person, so I don’t appreciate people who lie nor give them the time of day.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Most definitely Sara Bareilles’s She Used to be Mine.

What is your most treasured material possession?

Books… hundreds of them!

What is your earliest memory?

Escaping kindergarten class because I wanted my mum!

When did you last cry, and why?

On Saturday, as I watch an Italian TV talent show called Amici and one of my favourite contestants was eliminated! Broke my heart!

Who would you most like to meet?

Billie Eilish - I’ve managed to watch her live in 2019 but not meet her in person. She’s an absolute phenomenon.

What’s your favourite food?

My mum’s lasagna.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

David Rodriguez on TikTok or as people know him @davidyrodriguez - he’s just hilarious!

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

To a time where COVID-19 would be a thing of the past!

What book are you reading right now?

‘Conversations with Friends’ by Sally Rooney, started it last night!

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To freeze time.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Perform my own concert in a massive arena.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Billie Eilish, and waiting eagerly for her next album.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I generally put Apple Music on shuffle: right now it’s Sara Bareilles, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Hey Ocean, Twenty One Pilots, Demi Lovato, Alec Benjamin and also a variety of Italian artists such as L’Ultimo, Michele Bravi, Pierdavide Carone… the list goes on!