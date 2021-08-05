Michela Galea: ‘I always keep my feet on the ground, be humble and follow my dreams’

Singer Michela Galea comes from a family that has a number of talented musicians and singers. In 2018, Galea won the prestigious L-Għanja tal-Poplu Festival with Mhux Kulma Jleqq Deheb, and went on to dazzle audiences in an acting stint on TVM’s L-Għarusa. Galea is currently trying out for Miss Universe Malta representing Mgarr.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Have breakfast, brush my teeth, and cleanse my face.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

To always keep my feet on the ground, be humble and follow my dreams, however big they may be.

What do you never leave the house without?

My mobile phone, and keys for sure.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Altruistic, ambitious, passionate.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Representing Malta at Miss World in China, winning the title of Miss World Talent, with my interpretation of ‘Something’s Got a Hold On Me’.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Binge-eating when watching a movie or a television series on Netflix.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

To never let anyone bring you down and never give in. Be yourself and never let anyone dim your light, your sparkle.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My car.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

How important it is to believe and love yourself.

Who’s your inspiration?

Definitely my family and closest friends inspire me the most. They are the reason why I am who I am today. Their support is incredible, they encourage me to keep on chasing my dreams and they’re always there when things get a bit rough.

What has been your biggest challenge?

There was a time in my life where I was feeling very lost, where I was overthinking everything and that was when I started suffering from anxiety. I knew that I needed to push myself, so I decided to seek professional help. Opening up to my psychologist has been the biggest challenge in my life so far and today I find myself at peace, recognising that it is one of the best things I ever did.

If you weren’t a musician, what would you be doing?

A dancer.

Do you believe in God?

Yes, very much so. I believe that He’s always there, looking over everyone.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My great grandfather, Oscar Lucas, who was one of the foremost showmen and musicians back in the 50s and 60s. I never got the chance to meet him unfortunately, but I always feel that he’s with me when I am on stage performing.

What’s your worst habit?

I panic, and second-guess myself often.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Funnily enough, I have never got to that point. The reason being that my body knows when it’s had enough, because after 3-4 drinks, I start feeling dizzy.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Definitely my two best friends, Anthea and Shelby: they know me inside out! Anthea is a dancer by profession, a model, an educator of dance and she is studying to become a lawyer. Shelby, on the other hand is an actress, studying to become a lawyer. They’re both into the performing arts and know every single detail and flaw about me. Both Anthea and Shelby have been there for me through thick and thin, both are super supportive and both of them can understand what I would be going through without even saying a word to them.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Jealousy, and people who do their utmost to bring you down.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Music fills me with so much joy so any kind of music will be fine but if I had to choose I would go with either jazz or blues music.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My most treasured possession would be memories with loved ones. Most of my material things can be lost or stolen but memories are made to stay there forever and be cherished.

What is your earliest memory?

Listening and dancing to the music with all of my cousins at my grandma and grandfather’s house.

When did you last cry, and why?

A few weeks ago when I was going through a lot of stress and tension.

Who would you most like to meet?

Quite difficult to answer as I would love to meet a lot of people: Jessie J, Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Priyanka Chopra, and all the guys from Il Volo.

What’s your favourite food?

Baked macaroni and cheese.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I find it hard to choose a favourite. I follow and get inspired from a number of people!

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

1950s or 1960s without a doubt, so I could go and hear my great grandfather perform.

What book are you reading right now?

‘Healing is the New High’ by Vex King.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To read people’s thoughts and minds.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Perform on a West End stage.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

I listen to different genres of music - it depends on my mood but mostly jazz, blues, and R&B.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

When I am working out I listen to house music as it motivates me to work harder and push myself. In the shower I usually put on Spotify and listen to jazz music as it relaxes me.